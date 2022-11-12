Plane!’ Creator David Zucker Says Hollywood Is Destroying Comedy” — World of Reel





David Zucker is an absolute legend of the comedy genre. He’s the comic maestro behind Naked Gun Airplane! Top secret! and Horror film. The man delivered the classics. Could these films be shot in today’s climate? Well, let’s take the plane! as an example, this comedy classic features jive talk gags, silly woman slaps and a young girl saying she likes her coffee black, just like her men. Probably not. Our society has lost its sense of humor. In a recent interview, Zucker said sounded the alarm on the dire state of the comedy genre today and how it compares to when it made all those famous movies in the 80s: We could be as offensive as we wanted, Zucker said. We went where the laughs were. We never thought we were offending anyone, but if we were offending people, we knew we were on the right track. Over time, it was the 90s and 2000s and that changed. We never worried about any of that with Naked Gun or Scary Movie. Something has changed in recent years for Zucker. He gives the example of a studio note he received regarding a joke about a spy who needed breast reduction to fit into her Kevlar vest. Then, after that incident, Zucker claims things got worse in terms of what could and couldn’t be said. To the point that he wasn’t sure it was worth working through the barriers that studios kept putting up in front of him. They destroy comedy because of 9% of people who don’t have a sense of humor, he said. He added that Airplane! could be done today, just without the jokes. Comedy is in trouble, of course, but I think it will come back. There is a pendulum, and the pendulum will return, he says. I would love to see comedic filmmakers make fearless comedies. Is comedy in danger? Can you name any American comedies from the past five years that really made you laugh? With all my heart, I can’t find more than a handful. Our culture has become too serious, petrified to take risks and make people laugh. Off the top of my head, here are seven exceptions: The Disaster Artist, Game Night, Dolemite is My Name, Longshot, Palm Springs and Bad Trip. Comedians like to push and push and push until this very fine line of what is deemed acceptable and unacceptable is somewhat pressed to its limit. As George Carlin once said, it’s the duty of comedians to find the line and cross it deliberately. That, to me at least, is what some of the best comedies can do. The truth is, in comedy, there really shouldn’t be a hard line between what’s funny and what’s distasteful, but in our feverish social media reality, everyone now likes to flag immediately when they think that line has been crossed. “Tropic Thunder” and Blazing Saddles would send Twitter and the media into a frenzy if released today. Universally positive reviews turned into horribly negative reviews from frightened and screaming critics, afraid of being called racist.

