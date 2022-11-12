5 Bollywood movies that culminated at the airport





Palak Agarwal Updated: 59 minutes ago Follow Airports play an important role in our lives. But not only in reality, many Bollywood the movies have featured some of the world’s most lavish airports. Whether it’s a small scene or the whole climax, airports seem to be a hot spot for shooting movie scenes. Here are 5 Bollywood movies that culminated in the airport. 1. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Absolute film drama, Jai played by Imran Khan chooses the airport to confess his love to his longtime friend, Aditi played by Genelia DSouza. As soon as Jai realizes he loves Aditi, he rushes to the airport, breaks security protocol, and sings his love song for her, preventing the love of his life from traveling to the United States. If that isn’t the cheesy, heroic love we crave in our real lives, then what is! 2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which is a film by Karan Johar was the most watched film of 2016. Alizeh played by Anushka Sharma tells Ayan played by Ranbir Kapoor that it is her fantasy that a guy is chasing her outside. airport. And guess what, the climax of the film occurs when Alizeh aborts the flight, pretending to be sick, only to be later revealed that it was all just a facade to get back to Ayan. 3. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya Bollywood has always been a fan of airport confrontation. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, produced by Sohail Khan is one of those comedy films, the climax of which shows his brother Salman Khan chasing Sushmita Sen at the airport after realizing that she is the right girl for him and that he wants to spend his life with her. Although it is a comedy film, such a romance makes us cry! 4. Chalte This Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer is a film that was way ahead of its time. The film’s story revolves around how a man persuades a woman to marry him. But after internal disputes in the marriage, Rani Mukerji’s character decides to leave by taking a flight. But then comes the climax where his character returns from the airport to Shah Rukh Khan and there we have a classic Ross and Rachel moment! 5. Katti-Batti Katti Batti stars Imran Khan and Kangana Ranaut. You remember it Kangana Ranaut The character dies at the end, right? Well, when Imraan Khan’s character realizes in the movie that Kangana only has a few months to live, he rushes to the airport to pick her up and spend the rest of the time with her. Although these are just a few movies where you can see the climax happen at the airport, if you are a fan of such scenes, you can also watch movies like Tevar, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Airlift, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mai and Mujhe Kuch. Kehna Hai.

