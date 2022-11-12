Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy has died





Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for several generations of fans, has died at the age of 66. Conroy’s death was first reported by Diane Pershingwho played Poison Ivy in Batman: The Animated Series, and Warner Bros. Animation officially confirmed the news today. Conroy rose to fame as the voice of the caped crusader in the 1990s Batman animated series, a role he would reprise in several DC Universe cartoons, movies, and video games over the decades. Considered the definitive voice actor for Batman, Conroy’s take on the Dark Knight has also featured in films such as Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Justice League, and Rocksteady’s groundbreaking Arkham video game trilogy. Kevin Conroy “Kevin was so much more than an actor I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for over 30 years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no bounds,” said casting director Andrea Romano in a press release from Warner Bros. . “Kevin’s warm heart, deliciously deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.” Tributes began to pour in, as comic artists, writers and other voice actors who shared a recording booth with the legend all began to share stories of Conroy’s warmth and compassion. . Bruce dreamed it up, Andrea found it, and once found, Kevin opened the door for all of us to introduce you to the incredible DCAU characters.

Kevin, my friend, my colleague, my hero. We will all miss you terribly. You are a unique soul. Thanks. now rest #Batman #KevinConroy pic.twitter.com/yrNC8Mfjnt Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) November 11, 2022 I can’t find the words to describe how much Kevin Conroy and his voice means to me. BATMAN TAS has changed my life both professionally and personally in very concrete ways. I always intended to meet him at a trade show and tell him how important his work was to me, but I never did. Shit. pic.twitter.com/E9wUdKnHSh Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) November 11, 2022

