Williamsburg OK grant for entertainment center featuring bowling, mini-golf and more at former Yankee Candle site Daily Press





Uptown Alley, an entertainment center slated to open next year on the former site of Yankee Candle Village, got a boost on Thursday when the Williamsburg City Council approved revenue-sharing incentives for the project. Council unanimously approved incentives, previously supported by the city’s Economic Development Authority, of up to $600,000 for the center at 2200 Richmond Road. With the current economic challenges, Uptown Alley is truly grateful for the support of Williamsburg as they have been instrumental in helping us move this project forward. We are excited to see how our partnership continues to grow, owner Steven Moore said in a statement. Mayor Doug Pons said approving the grant was not a difficult decision. There was the (vacant) Yankee Candle building, and we wanted to find a prime add-on attraction that would fill that big space, he said. Uptown Alley will purchase the 65,000 square foot building and 6.5 acres of land. We had people come to Williamsburg to buy the building and turn it into self-storage. It wasn’t what we wanted on Richmond Road, on the site of the city’s biggest retail asset, Pons said. [ Entertainment facility featuring bowling lanes, mini-golf and games could be coming to former Yankee Candle building ] He added that the city continually studies trends to determine what is missing in the Williamsburg market. Uptown Alley fills a need for more indoor entertainment options in this area. He also pointed out that the owners are investing more than $12 million in the project. Under the Shared Incentives proposal, the eventual award of a refund of tax revenue generated during the first five years of operation will not involve the drawing of money from the funds of the town. A percentage of the tax revenue generated by Uptown Alley and donated to the city will be returned as a rebate to the owners, who plan to use the funds up to $600,000, for improvements to update the exterior. Typically, grants such as this can be used by the owner/developer as a type of collateral when looking for loans. The Uptown Alley name focuses on high-end bowling and bowling, but bowling is only a small part of what they do, Pons said. They will offer a restaurant, live music and a variety of other entertainment features. Based in Richmond, Uptown Alley has two outlets there with additional centers in Manassas; Surprise, Arizona, and Changzhou, China. Among the entertainment options at these sites are billiards, arcades with laser tag and a variety of video games. In Williamsburg, a large sports theater is planned with high-definition televisions and a large projection screen. In addition, the plans submitted to the city call for a miniature golf course on the second floor. The former home of Yankee Candle was opened in November 2005 and has become one of the city’s tourist attractions. The business closed suddenly in April 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilford Kale, [email protected]

