Disney plans targeted hiring freeze, staff cuts, ‘cost structure task force’ – The Hollywood Reporter

The Walt Disney Co. is looking to cut costs.

In a Friday afternoon memo to senior staff obtained by The Hollywood ReporterDisney CEO Bob Chapek described new efforts to save on spending, including a targeted hiring freeze, likely staff cuts, a “cost structure task force” and a “rigorous review of content and marketing expenses of the company”.

Chapek’s memo comes as Disney, like all major players in media, entertainment and technology, seeks to lose weight or save money in a tough macroeconomic environment, with advertising being hit particularly hard.

During the company’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call earlier this week, Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy told analysts that “we are currently actively evaluating our cost base and looking for revenue gains. significant efficiencies” when asked about cost reduction efforts. Chapek’s memo builds on this more accurately.

To begin, Chapek, McCarthy and General Counsel Horacio Gutierrez will form the company’s cost structure task force, which “will make the critical big-picture decisions necessary to achieve our goals,” according to Chapek.

“The task force will lead this work in partnership with segment teams to achieve both cost savings and organizational improvements,” he added. “During this evaluation process, we will review all operational and workforce opportunities to find cost savings, and we anticipate some staff reductions as part of this review.”

In the meantime, Disney is implementing a targeted hiring freeze, with only business-critical positions being filled, and business travel being restricted to “essential” travel only.

“I am fully aware that this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams,” Chapek wrote. “We are going to have to make difficult and uncomfortable decisions. But that is exactly what leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up during this important time. »

On the content side, Chapek signaled that the company is going to be more selective about where it invests its money.

“While we do not sacrifice the quality or strength of our unparalleled synergy machine, we must ensure that our investments are both effective and deliver tangible benefits to both the public and the business,” a- he writes.

Chapek’s memo comes amid a tumultuous time for the media, with every major player in the space looking to cut costs. NBCUniversal offered early retirement packages to longtime employees, while Warner Bros. Discovery has suffered cuts across its various divisions since Discovery merged with WarnerMedia in the spring.

Paramount executives also signaled that cost-cutting efforts are coming, with some expected to happen before the end of the year.

Chapek’s full memo is below.

Disney executives-

As we begin fiscal 2023, I want to communicate directly with you about the cost management efforts that Christine McCarthy and I mentioned on this week’s earnings call. These efforts will help us both achieve the important goal of achieving profitability for Disney+ in fiscal year 2024 and make us a more efficient and agile company overall. This work is taking place against a backdrop of economic uncertainty that all businesses and our industry face.

Although some macroeconomic factors are beyond our control, to achieve these goals we must all continue to do our part to manage the things we can control, including our costs. You will all have a vital role to play in this effort, and as senior leaders, I know you will succeed.

To be clear, I am confident in our ability to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves, and in this management team to get us there.

To guide us on this journey, I have established a cost structure task force comprised of senior executives: our Chief Financial Officer, Christine McCarthy and our General Counsel, Horacio Gutierrez. With me, this team will make the important decisions necessary to achieve our goals.

We are not starting this work from scratch and have already defined several next steps, which I wanted you to hear from me directly.

First, we undertook a rigorous review of the company’s content and marketing spend in conjunction with our content managers and their teams. While we don’t sacrifice the quality or strength of our unrivaled synergy machine, we must ensure that our investments are both effective and deliver tangible benefits to both the public and the company.

Second, we are limiting headcount additions through a targeted hiring freeze. Hiring for the small subset of the most critical and business-focused positions will continue, but all other roles are on hold. Your segment managers and HR teams have more specific details on how this will apply to your teams.

Third, we are reviewing our SG&A costs and have determined that there is room for improved efficiency, as well as an opportunity to transform the organization to be more agile. The task force will drive this work in partnership with segment teams to achieve both cost savings and organizational improvements. During this evaluation process, we will review all operational and workforce opportunities to find savings, and we anticipate some staff reductions as part of this review. In the immediate future, business travel should now be limited to essential travel only. In-person or off-site work sessions requiring travel will require prior approval and review from a member of your leadership team (i.e., a direct report from the Segment President or General Manager of the company). Whenever possible, these meetings should take place virtually. Attendance at conferences and other external events will also be restricted and will require the approval of a member of your management team.

Our transformation is designed to ensure we thrive not just today, but well into the future – and you’ll hear more from our task force in the weeks and months ahead.

I am fully aware that this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams. We are going to have to make difficult and uncomfortable decisions. But that is exactly what leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up at this important time. Our company has overcome many challenges over its 100-year history, and I am confident that we will achieve our goals and create a more agile company that is better suited to the environment of tomorrow.

Thanks again for your leadership.

-Bob