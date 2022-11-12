PHOTOS: City of West Hollywood hosts 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony





The City of West Hollywood honored veterans and serving members of the United States Armed Forces during its annual Veterans Day 2022 Ceremony this morning, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Sal Guarriello Veterans Memorial, located at corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive. The program included a presentation of wreaths by West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister, a reading of Taps by Michael Kallin, presentation of the colors by UCLA ROTC Air Force Color Guard, Pledge of Allegiance by Andy Harland, and a rendition of the anthem nationally by Gay Men’s Chorus. Los Angeles. The Mayor and members of council delivered remarks before introducing the keynote speakers. The first speaker was Bradley Slumson, COO and co-founder of

Operation Blankets of Love (OBOL) is one of the few organizations helping veterans with pets, including homeless and low-income veterans with pets. Brad helps the vets with their pets on a day off. OBOL is a one-of-a-kind animal welfare and emergency service

non-profit rescue organization that helps save the lives of homeless animals. Since 2008, OBOL has been providing pet food and pet essentials to animal shelters and shelters. It makes dogs and cats healthier, happier and more adoptable. The second keynote speaker was Tess Barragan Banko, MSW/MPA (USMC Veteran) who

serves as project and community development director for the West Los Angeles Veterans Collective (WLAVC.org), a billion dollar transformational effort that will result in the largest permanent community of supportive housing and services for the homeless and the at-

risks Veterans, families and caregivers nationwide aboard the 70+ acre North Campus of the West Los Angeles Veterans Administration (VA) campus. Both speakers received a proclamation from the city at the end of the ceremony. The Sal Guarriello Veterans Memorial is named after Salvatore Joseph Sal Guarriello (March 2, 1919 April 16, 2009). He was a city council member for the city of West Hollywood, California. He was elected to the city council in 1990 and re-elected four times. He served four one-year terms as mayor. He was an advocate for West Hollywood residents, protecting low-income housing tenants, promoting West Hollywood businesses, and advocating for public safety. Guarriello was drafted into US military service during World War II in January 1944, two months shy of his twenty-fifth birthday. It was deployed to Anzio, Italy, where the heaviest beach fighting took place. Due to the bloodshed and lack of medical personnel, Guarriello was appointed as a combat medic. On April 19, 1945, Guarriello was injured while trying to save the life of another comrade. During a heavy mortar and machine-gun battle, a soldier from Guarriellos Company lost his leg in a mortar explosion. As the company retreated from the battlefield, Guarriello returned to the field to rescue the soldier. While bringing medical attention to the injured soldier, a mortar exploded behind Guarriello, piercing him with shrapnel in the left arm and upper back. On April 26, 1945, while recuperating in a Florence hospital, Brigadier General awarded Guarriello a Purple Heart for being injured in the line of duty. For more information on Veterans Day 2022, please call the City of West Hollywood Division of Recreation Services at (323) 848-6530 or [email protected]

