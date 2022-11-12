Rozlyn Khan Diagnosed With Cancer, Says She Will Function With Chemotherapy | Bollywood

PETA viral photoshoot model Rozlyn Khan took to her Instagram handle and announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She posted a photo from a hospital in Mumbai and informed her work colleagues that she would be undergoing chemotherapy for the next seven months. She said: “You need courage to work with a bald model. Read also : Ranveer Singh doesn’t need controversy, says Rozlyn Khan as she recalls viral PETA photo shoot

Rozlyn, in a long shared post, God gives the toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. hai achchey ke liye hota hai aur wo achcha mein hoon (everything happens for a good cause and i am one of them).. There was no sign except severe pain in neck and back and i got it confused with gymnastics pain n stress on my back ..anyways detected early.

Dear Marks, I will be available for you to shoot with me on the 2nd week of every month as I will have to undergo chemotherapy for 7 months and I need a week’s rest after each chemotherapy.. you need courage to working with a bald model. .But now I will live one day at a time, she added.

Rozlyn was last seen in Sameer Anjaans’ song Aa Bhi Jaa, opposite Rajniesh Duggal. She called it her comeback and told Hindustan Times earlier, At first after doing PETA and IPL (Indian Premier League) shooting, I used to only get item numbers or all of which included a lot of skin show. But I gave myself a break during the Covid. There was a time when I was sitting at home doing nothing because I wanted to do something different. I think a lot of people have realized that this girl can also do other things besides daring turning. That’s the reason I got this music video. Rozlyn will next be seen in two projects: a short film and a music video. Rozlyn is back, not for bikini photoshoots or doing daring things. I was a beginner and learned from my mistakes in the past. I will explore my genre.