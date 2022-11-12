Priyanka to Kareena, 7 times Bollywood celebrities have talked about being replaced in movies

Connect with us

Indian film industry aka Bollywood is one of the biggest film producers in our country. Bollywood creates over 1,000 movies a year. Well, the process involves a lot of changes and hard work before it hits our screens. Many times Bollywood celebrities have been replaced in movies and been candid about it. Here is what they said:

Taapsee Pannu always speaks with all her heart and she has been candid about how she has dealt with misogyny in Bollywood. Here is why it was replaced once:

I faced some really weird things at first, like she wasn’t pretty enough. I was replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be in the film. I was doing dubbing for one of my movies and I was told the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I had to change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artist to do it behind my return.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has steadily paved her way to success. Over the years, she has acted in many Bollywood and Hollywood films, making her one of the most renowned celebrities in the industry. PC talked about getting replaced in the movies and said:

I was replaced and it happened twice. I’ve had situations where I’ve been kicked out of movies because someone else was recommended a girlfriend after I was signed to a movie. So it’s an abuse of power, girlfriend of the hero, or girlfriend of the director.

3. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has given us many interesting movies so far. Bebo has come a long way as an actor and we love his journey. She talked about the pay disparity in the industry and how she was replaced in movies because of it.

I asked for a certain amount and I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. You put in so much time and effort, so obviously you want a certain amount. Now, there’s a lot of talk about pay disparity, but when I said it earlier, nobody really paid attention. Of course, if I asked for something, I was replaced, but it’s just that you don’t hearonthis.

4. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek shared how he was replaced in the movies and was not told. Speaking about his awkward encounters, the actor said:

I was replaced in the movies. I was replaced in films and I was not told about it. And I literally showed up at the shoot and somebody else shoots there. And you just had to turn around quietly and go away.

5. Shefali Shah

We love Shefali Shah for playing amazing roles and how she immersed herself in character. She candidly explained how she was replaced in a movie and said:

All it took was someone to make that call or the manager call me and say I’m sorry or you know what we’re thinking xyz works better for the movie. Now that’s human behavior, that’s basic courtesy I felt very bad about it. I felt bad about it, but I also knew that the person they chose was a bigger star, was a star, I’m not a star, I’m an actor. Of course, it hurt me. But it was more a sense of Aare bata toh dete (you could have told me that at least). Second, it was more of a feeling of, S*** yaar, I lost a really nice part, that was it.

6.Rajkumar Rao

Rajkummar is pretty cool to get replaced in movies, he thinks there’s a lot of work for everyone in the industry.

You just move on. You just feel that maybe it’s not in my destiny. I’m a very laid back person that way I really don’t keep anything in it my heart.

Katrina recalled one of her old incidents in the industry and explained how she was replaced after filming one shot.

I was kicked out, not kicked out, let’s say replaced, in a movie called Saaya, which was an Anurag Basu movie starring John Abraham and Tara Sharma. After shooting a shot, not a day but a single shot. At that time, I thought my life was over. I thought my career was more.

