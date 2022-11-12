Anurag Kashyap admits that Bollywood as an industry is not rooted and the strongest films come from the South





Anurag Kashyap is one of Bollywood’s most renowned filmmakers. He has given us several hits and his work has often touched the heartstrings of fans. Well, he has a very outspoken personality and is never shy about speaking his mind. We all know that in the recent past, a few southern movies emerged as box office winners and fared much better than many Bollywood movies. The Bollywood vs. South debate has been going on for quite some time now. And now, at a recent event, Anurag was asked to point out the factor that Bollywood movies lack and he poured out. Anurag Kashyap opens up on what Bollywood movies lack At a recent event, a news reporter said that regional cinema is winning hearts these days and more people watch these movies than Bollywood movies. She also gave a recent example of Kantara blowing everyone’s mind and even doing well in terms of numbers. So she asked Anurag Kashyap what he thinks Bollywood is missing. In response to this question, Anurag said that the monopoly was over. He added, It’s like the way we look at Hollywood, it’s because the English language is more universal. They think Hindi has more bandwidth and is more universal, but that’s not the truth. Now it’s like the cameras are accessible, the camera has gone from 4k to 6k in god knows where. You can find local actors, you don’t need so many people to make movies. Also, very similar to what I say, regional political parties will emerge. there is no central binding force. When people now know they can be heard and someone asked me from there, I said you can make a movie from anywhere today and that’s from where will come the strongest films. Bollywood has never been rooted. He was always addressing a mass audience. There are filmmakers who have taken root. As an industry, it was never rooted. Anurag Kashyaps works in front Recently it was revealed by a publication that director Karthik. K, known for being an associate director on such landmark Shankars films as Shivaji, Aparichit and 2.0, is set to make his directorial debut with a film set against the backdrop of economic fugitives in India. The movie will be based on real life scams by prominent businessmen like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. And now we have exclusively learned that the creators are in advanced talks with Anurag Kashyap to play the character of Vijay Mallya in the film. READ ALSO : EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap in talks to play Vijay Mallya in File No. 323; Filming begins November 20

