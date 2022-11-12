Entertainment
Ask Amy: A Man I Know Hassles Me Everyday About Dating Him, But I’m Still Grieving
Dear Amy: Just eight weeks ago, I lost my partner of 20 years. My grief is real.
About three weeks ago, I received a friend request on social media (along with a private message) from a man I hadn’t seen in over 40 years.
I knew him briefly as a child, connected with him and his family once after childhood, and didn’t even know he had moved to this area.
He expressed his sadness for my loss and we exchanged phone numbers.
Now he calls me every day and asks me if I want to meet for lunch, coffee or whatever my heart desires.
I’m not ready for this, and I told him.
He says he will respect my wishes, yet he continues to contact me every day.
He lost his wife over a year ago, so I can understand he’s ready for more than me at this point.
Part of me says cut ties now because he won’t take no for an answer, and another part of me understands he’s probably alone. He may be a wonderful companion for me in a few months.
How should I handle this?
Without sleep
Dear Insomniac: You should explain to this man that his persistence is not having the effect he might want and is actually delaying the healing you need.
Tell him you won’t meet him until you’re ready, and don’t answer his calls unless (or until) you want to talk.
Dear Amy: I am a 55 year old male.
I legally changed my (first name) when I was 25, mainly because I was the fourth John in my family, many of us sharing the same name.
This change had nothing to do with gender or identity.
While traveling through Europe, I picked up a perfectly normal new name (nothing outlandish) and never looked back.
I have used this name personally and professionally for over 30 years.
Everyone in my life calls me by my chosen name, except my sister-in-law, Wendy.
She married my older brother when I was a teenager and became the family matriarch after our parents died.
My younger brother and sister-in-law recently welcomed the first grandchildren into the clan.
I was upset that Wendy objected when I called myself Uncle Chosen Name.
She quickly corrected me, using my birth name, which I don’t use in any capacity.
His own children call me by the name I chose, so there is no way this child will grow up using my birth name.
Wendy also creates awkward moments when she introduces me to her friends and says aside, I explained your name. What?
Why does she explain NOTHING to me? They don’t need my name explained to them, especially in a way that makes me look like a gadfly with a personality disorder.
I have no other issues with Wendy and have always considered her family.
How do I make him understand that my name is not his choice and that his actions are extremely insulting and degrading?
call me ismael
Dear Ishmael: You don’t seem to have ever responded directly to Wendy when she refuses to use your legal name of three decades.
I suspect her reaction may be related to a former John in your family (perhaps your father) whom she would like to continue to honor, but given that he is a role model with her, you should be able to anticipate her reaction and prepare a response either directly to her at the time or privately with her shortly thereafter.
Wendy is a very long-time member of the family. Your big sister, in a way. So, use your words!
Rehearse ahead of time, if it works for you. Try a version of: Wendy, I don’t understand. What’s with you and my name? I really need you to understand this is my legal name. Everyone in the world uses it except you. And I guess you can call me whatever you want, but I’ll only answer my name.
Dear Amy: The Worried Friends letter could have been written about me. I was trapped in an abusive marriage and my husband did his best to isolate me from my friends and family.
Please encourage people to try to stay connected. My only remaining friend was my lifeline.
Survivor
Dear Survivor: Connection is vital. Anyone in crisis can connect with the Crisis Text Line: Text home on 741741.
Checkprevious columns from Ask Amy
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy Where Facebook.)
2022 Amy Dickinson. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/entertainment/2022/11/ask-amy-a-man-i-know-pesters-me-daily-about-going-out-with-him-but-im-still-grieving.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
