Why more Bollywood stars will work in theatrical releases as well as straight to digital
Raghava Lawrences Laxmii, a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Hindi films progress report released last week contains some disappointing facts. Satram Ramanis Double XL, a comedy-drama about two women struggling with body image issues, didn’t find many takers. Mathukutty Xaviers Mili, a survival thriller about the struggle of a girl trapped in a freezer, didn’t work out either. Gurmmeet Singh’s horror-comedy Phone Booth, which shows what happens after two young men who want to become Ghostbusters encounter the real thing, found more viewers than the other two releases. But it also flopped, adding a few new lines to Bollywood’s tale of recent box office woes.
Faced with a greater possibility of suffering a setback than ever before, today’s producer must answer one question honestly while deciding how to release a film. If a movie isn’t a big-budget spectacle suitable for theaters, should it be released on the big screen first, face a high risk of commercial failure, and be released on an OTT platform after its charm has worn off? significantly reduced? Or should it have a direct-to-digital premiere on an OTT platform if the producer can make a reasonable deal?
Why a direct digital output?
A viewer with an OTT subscription is generous compared to one who goes to the theater. What this means was seen in Raghava Lawrences Laxmii, a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Despite its many negatives, the film became an OTT hit simply because it was a new horror-comedy from Akshay Kumar. The spectator expected and obtained nothing more.
Akshay has had a string of failures lately. Luckily for him, two of his films, aside from Laxmii, were released straight to digital. Aanand L. Rais’ romantic fantasy Arangi Re was released on Disney+ Hotstar and reportedly did well. Just like Cuttputlli, a crime thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari and titled by the star which premiered on the same platform. These releases show that Akshay wants to work in both live-action and big-screen movies.
A big-budget show for the big screen
The filmmaker of modern times must address a transformed spectator, much more demanding and selective than before. This spectator must be satisfied, which can be done in two different ways.
The cash-rich producer must create lavishly edited theatrical experiences that aren’t half as enjoyable on the small screen. However, such movies won’t rock the box office if they promise to engage the viewer, but do the exact opposite.
If a movie has bad visual effects, it won’t work. The release of Om Rauts epic mythological film Adipurush has been postponed, one of the reasons being the evidence of poor VFX in its trailer, which shows that the director must meet the expectations of the viewer.
The search for good original stories, which can be turned into user-friendly films, needs to be taken more seriously. Recent times have clearly shown that big budget films with bad stories usually lose their way at the box office, a lesson for all producers in the business.
Small movies and the OTT factor
Movies that aren’t made on a large scale don’t lose a lot of viewership if they’re made or eventually released on OTT platforms. Besides the widely watched crime drama web series Breathe: Into the Shadows, which is now in its second season on Amazon Prime, four Abhishek Bachchan films have premiered on OTT platforms since November 12, 2020, the day Anurag Basus’ dark comedy drama Ludo has begun. streaming on Netflix.
Bachchan also headlined Kookie Gulatis’ financial thriller The Big Bull, which premiered on ZEE5; Diya Annapurna Ghosh crime thriller Bob Biswas which was released on the same platform and Tushar Jalotas Dasvi social comedy which premiered on Netflix and JioCinema. Bachchan has been praised for his performances in Ludo and Dasvi in particular, which shows that he has made the right choices to become one of the most visible Indian artists on the web.
Rajkummar Rao, who has featured in direct-to-digital releases including Ludo, appears in crime comedy Vasan Balas Monica O My Darling which premiered on Netflix on November 11. Raos co-stars are Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte, two talented actors who have been appreciated for their performances in web offerings.
Many Bollywood actors have already appeared in straight-to-digital films. What happened during the pandemic gave a boost to this trend, with producers either making films only for OTT platforms or ultimately opting for an online release even after the worst was over.
Low-budget movies will continue to hit the big screen in the future. But whether or not the final product can draw viewers into theaters will be assessed more critically than before. Also, that day when more major stars will apply Akshay Kumar’s formula by working in both theatrical releases and straight to digital is not far off. For the viewer, that would mean more new releases with their favorite stars in action.
The author is a freelance writer. The opinions expressed are personal.
