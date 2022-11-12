TV actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi dies aged 46; experts on possible causes of death | Health

Popular TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, also known as Anand Suryavanshi, died on Friday at the age of 46. The actor collapsed while working out at a gym after apparently suffering a heart attack, according to media reports. Actor Shaleen Malhotra told Hindustan Times as he went to the hospital that they didn’t have many details ‘except that he had suffered cardiac arrest’. Siddhaanth started his career with Kkusum and did shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn. He was last seen on the Sony SAB Ziddi Dil Maane Na show. Deaths due to heart attack or cardiac arrest are becoming more and more common in the entertainment world and recently Raju Srivastava, KK singer, Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar and many more have lost their lives due to of cardiac death. Raju Srivastava and Puneeth Rajkumar had suffered a heart attack while training in a gymnasium. Experts say that cases of heart attacks are increasing rapidly among young people, especially in the post-Covid era and that it is important for everyone to take care of their heart, keeping in mind all the risk factors and their family history. (Also read: Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58; is too much exercise bad for the heart?)

“There are several causes of cardiac arrest. The most common cause of cardiac arrest is a heart attack, where a specific blockage of the coronary arteries supplying blood to the heart can become blocked due to acute clot formation and underlying cholesterol plaque Sometimes cholesterol plaque may not necessarily narrow the artery severely, but rather 20-30-40 percent, it may rupture due to extreme stress or an unusual exercise.So rupture of this plaque will lead to build up of blood in the body leading to heart attack And this heart attack has 50% chance of causing cardiac arrest in any person.Heart checkups do not apply however not to the general population. If someone does not have cholesterol plaque in the coronary artery, they are unlikely to have a plaque rupture leading to cardiac arrest. We perform tests like the tom coronary odensitometry if someone has a strong history of cholesterol, diabetes and whether there is mild plaque or not,” says Dr. Atul Mathur, Executive Director – I Interventional Cardiology and Head of Catheterization Laboratory, Fortis Escorts Heart institute, Okla, New Delhi.

HEALTH OF BLOOD VESSELS IMPORTANT

“It’s not just actors who suffer from heart attacks during training. Any man or woman can have a heart attack during training. The problem here lies when we think we are healthy, we are not aware of the health of the blood vessels of the heart.The blood vessels of the heart can harbor blockages due to the deposition of cholesterol and these can burst at any time especially as an individual does any activity he is not used to. To prevent heart attacks, the most important things are to look at your risk factor profile, monitor your blood pressure, your blood sugar, do not smoke, control your cholesterol well, do not follow no sedentary lifestyle.If you try to work on all of these, chances are you can protect yourself from heart attacks.At the same time, if you have any d Even with these lifestyle disorders, take care of them. Go see your cardiologist and get your stress risk stratified. If you have a disease in the blood vessels of the heart, make sure that they are well cared for, treated and that the necessary medical management is carried out”,

Dr. Aparna Jaswal, Director – Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi, told HT Digital in a phone interview.

DEADLY COMBO STRESS AND COVID

Experts say the post-Covid stress and impact on heart health could be a deadly combo and people need to monitor their heart health to prevent heart attacks.

“We have seen an increased trend of heart problems over the past few months, especially after post-covid sequelae. This increased trend has been seen among younger generations and especially celebrities. Many celebrities have suffered cardiac arrest, heart problems in the last few months, especially in the post Covid era. So what are the common causes. It’s probably increased stress levels and high expectations of themselves. Second, an increased tendency to the formation of clots, especially in post-covid patients.Thirdly, an unhealthy lifestyle in terms of poor diet, sedentary lifestyle and fourthly, smoking has been a traditional risk factor for heart problems,” we said Dr. Rajesh Sharma, DM (Cardiology), Senior Cardiologist, Saroj Medical Institute and Saroj Superspeciality Hospital, Rohini, Delhi.

TOO MUCH WORK CAN KILL

Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Director of Catheterization Laboratory and Interventional Cardiologist at Symbiosis Hospital, Mumbai, said: “In several cases, we come across patients who are generally young, fit and healthy, and who are still suffering from heart attack or cardiac arrest during or after working out in the gym or while playing sports or running. You must understand that anything you overdo will harm in the long run than reaping the benefits In rare cases, a heart attack in the gym can occur due to a blood clot in the heart due to certain reasons that affect blood flow Other comorbidities like cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes , etc. can also contribute to heart disease Exercise in moderation is good and should not be done too much.

