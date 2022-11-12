Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) set to report earnings on Monday





Dolphin Fun (NASDAQ: DLPN – Get a rating) will release its quarterly results after market close on Monday, November 14. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Dolphin Fun (NASDAQ: DLPN – Get a rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 million in the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. Dolphin Entertainment Stock up 1.4% Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $2.99 ​​on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred-day moving average of $3.68. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week minimum of $2.34 and a 52-week maximum of $10.47. The company has a debt ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Institutional entries and exits Want more investment ideas? A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently changed their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its equity stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings of Dolphin Entertainment shares by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. 21.47% of the shares are held by institutional investors. Analyst upgrades and downgrades Separately, Maxim Group reduced its price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a Tuesday, August 16 report. Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get a rating) Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Advertising and Content Marketing and Production. The Entertainment Advertising and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent advertising and entertainment marketing, as well as than production of promotional video content. Featured articles Get news and reviews for Dolphin Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

