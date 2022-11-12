Shah Rukh reveals his parents would have been proud of the way he raised Aryan, Suhana and Abram





The power couple par excellence of the glamorous world, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had made us believe in love marriage. They too had a fairy tale love story like any romantic Bollywood movie. He was the pathani A Muslim who had fallen madly in love with a Hindu Brahmin. And like all other love stories, Shah Rukh and Gauri also faced many obstacles. Convinced of Gauri’s family, the handsome actor married her in 1991. The duo are proud to have three adorable children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Also read: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46: Actor was under ‘a lot of stress’, close friend reveals Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Sharjah International Book Fair and received the Global Icon and Cultural Narrative Award at the event in Sharjah. When the interviewer asked the actor what he thought his late parents would have thought of his accomplishments and huge fandom. Giving a witty response, Shah Rukh said: “I think my mom would say first, ‘Tum bahut patle hogae ho, thoda sa weight put on karlo. Kaisa tumhara mooh hogaya hai andar-andar, tumhara kalle andar chale gae hain so eat some more. Adding that first and foremost they would have been proud of the way he raised his three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, Shah Rukh said: “But I think my dad and mum would both be very proud, I think my only achievement… if I can call it an achievement, I think it’s something we have to do and something we live … I think they will be proud of the way we were able to raise my three children. I think they will be very happy. Recommended Reading: Kishwer Merchantt Starts Training After Her Son Was Born One Year Old, Reveals She Has Deadlifted Up To 70kg Born in 1965 to Meer Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima Khan, Shah Rukh had a simple upbringing in Delhi with his sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan. Despite the financial difficulties, his parents had provided him with everything they could. Shah Rukh lost his father to cancer in 1981 and his mother died in 1991. Once for the promotions of Hichki, Rani Mukerji had asked celebrities to share the hiccups they had faced in life, and Shah Rukh Khan, who is a close friend, was among the first to talk about it. Speaking of the same thing, he remarked: “My biggest ‘Hichki moment’ is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father died and 26 when my mother died. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents was coming to bite us (my sister and I). The loneliness, pain and sadness of losing both my parents could have been overwhelming enough to take complete control of my life. I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting the game fill all my life. Professionally, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the film, Pathane. Read also : Rakul Preet Singh on His Marriage Plans With BF, Jackky Bhagnani Says, ‘Mother Parents Se Pooch Lo’ AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

