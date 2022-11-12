Alec Baldwin sues Rust Crew for negligence; Wants to ‘clear his name’ after fatal shooting – Deadline

Just days before the Santa Fe District Attorney announced his intentions in the fatal shooting of Rust Alec Baldwin’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year actor Friday slammed the indie western’s crew members with a negligence lawsuit.

Filed on a day when Los Angeles Superior Court is closed for the Veterans Day holiday, the cross-complaint contains numerous photos and emails for negligence and compensation names Rust gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, first assistant director David Halls, real estate foreman Sarah Zachry, and gun and cartridge supplier Seth Kenney and company as defendants.

“This tragedy happened because live ammunition was delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed did not carefully check the bullets or the gun, Halls did not carefully check the gun and yet announced that the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry did not disclose that Gutierrez-Reed acted recklessly off set and posed a safety risk to those around him,” states the cross-complaint (read here) of Quinn Emanuel de Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas.

Having recently settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins’ husband and family and intending to get Rust Back on track, Baldwin has long said he never pulled the trigger on the 1880s gun he was pointing at Hutchins on October 21, 2021.

In a decision that is likely to backfire on Baldwin, today’s filing is keen to highlight how the aftermath of the shooting has impacted his career.

“Baldwin also lost many job opportunities and associated income,” he said. “For example, he was fired from several jobs expressly because of the incident that occurred Rust and was passed over for other opportunities, which is a direct result of the neglect of cross-defendants Gutierrez-Reed, Halls, Kenney, PDQ, and Zachry.

Just over a week after Baldwin failed to convince an LASC judge to remove him from Rust Screenplay Supervisor Mamie Mitchell’s own negligence lawsuit or see the case dismissed, Friday’s filing also claims the Emmy winner suffered personal consequences from the horrific October 2021 incident.

“More than anyone on this set, Baldwin was wrongly considered the author of this tragedy,” writes the actor’s lawyer about his client. “Through these counterclaims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold the Crusader Defendants accountable for their wrongdoing.”

(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

“There is no doubt that others have suffered from the negligence of the crusader defendants far more than Baldwin,” the lawsuit continues, saying of that day on the set of Bonanza Creek Ranch, just outside Santa Fe. , New Mexico. “Hutchins lost his life and his young child lost his mother,” the jury trial counterclaim states. “Producer Joel Souza was shot in the shoulder and suffered physical and emotional pain. While in no way comparable, Baldwin must live with the immense grief and resulting emotional, physical and financial toll, caused by the fact that the negligent conduct, assurances and supervision of the counter-defendants put a loaded gun in his hand and led him, Hutchins and everyone else on set to believe that his directed use of the gun was safe.

Representatives for the counterclaim defendants did not return Deadline’s request for comment on today’s filing.

Mitchell is not a defendant in the counterclaim. However, Gloria Allred certainly had something to say for her client about Friday’s filing. “Baldwin’s cross complaint is a disgraceful attempt to shift the blame onto others, just as he has done since firing the fatal shot that killed Mrs Hutchins and injured our client, Mamie Mitchell” , Allred said. “He claims everyone was negligent and everyone is at fault. Mr. Baldwin seems to claim that he is the only one who is truly innocent.

“One last thing I have to tell you, Mr. Baldwin – take responsibility for your actions,” Allred continued. “I’m not saying that others haven’t also borne some responsibility for what happened. However, if you look in the mirror, you will see the person we believe is most responsible. of what happened that tragic day on the set of Rust in New Mexico.

In one of the many lawsuits currently before the courts regarding the shooting, Mitchell first filed his lawsuit against Baldwin, Rust producers and crew Gutierrez-Reed, Halls, Zachry and others on Nov. 17, 2021. Mitchell was standing near Hutchins and Souza when the gun Baldwin was holding fired. On November 1, Judge Michael E. Whitaker denied Baldwin’s efforts to exit the suit and also denied a motion by Baldwin and his El Dorado Pictures Inc to quash the screenplay supervisor’s claim for punitive damages.

Santa Fe DA Mary Carmack-Altwies received the final report from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office on the Rust shooting on October 27. “The District Attorney and his team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a considered and timely decision on whether to press charges,” his office said at the time. , weeks later seeking more state funding for a possible lawsuit on the matter.

“As with all cases the District Attorney handles, his or her goal will be to maintain the integrity of the process, enforce the laws of the State of New Mexico, and pursue justice.”