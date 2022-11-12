Fat shaming? Curvy Sports Illustrated model Gabriella Halikas claims Hollywood club refused entry because of her appearance





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A curve model is taking it out on her social media pages accusing a Hollywood nightclub of big shaming. Gabriella Halikas, who posed for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in 2021, says she and a friend were in line to enter The Highlight Room last week. When the bouncer began to let the other people in his group in, Halikas says he stopped his black friend Alexa McCoy, who is also a curve model, and refused to let her through. “The promoter starts letting the whole group of girls in and just as it gets in front of me, the bouncer puts the rope in front, looks me up and down and says, ‘Yeah, not tonight,'” said McCoy. “He looked at me and did the same thing, up and down, and said, ‘Not tonight. Next!’ Halikas told Eyewitness News. “as he let several other people pass. Halikas says no one else at The Highlight Room would stand up for her. Halikas has a sizable following on social media with almost 800,000 followers between TikTok and instagram. She and McCoy posted their experience online and it quickly gained traction with over a million views. “Discrimination and fat phobia goes so, so deep in society,” she said. “I’m a size 14 and that’s the most average size for a woman, and yet we’re still treated like, ‘No, you can’t come in, or I’m not even going to look at you,’ and that’s dehumanizing.” Eyewitness News has contacted the company that owns The Highlight Room. A spokesperson tells us that the doorman in question has been removed from the door and that the company “does not tolerate discrimination of any kind.” He adds that Highlight Room reps had scheduled a meeting with Halikas and McCoy to address the issue, but the women canceled. Halikas says she’s not ready to sit down with management, but it’s more important to her to get her message out to as many people as possible. “Imagine the change across the country, between all those nightclubs, bars, and restaurants that discriminated and got away with it for so long.”

