Aaron Carter would not have wanted his memoirs to be published | Entertainment

Aaron Carter would not have wanted his memoirs to be published.
The late pop star – who was found dead on Saturday (05.11.22) aged 34 – had been working on a book about her life until her death but was reportedly against the idea of publishing it, some just days after Ballast Books confirmed they will be releasing “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life” next Tuesday.
A source told the New York Times’ PageSix column: “Aaron, in the middle of [working on the book], said, I don’t want anything to do with this and stopped, so the fact that the editor is saying okay, it’s not! It’s against Aaron’s wishes!”
The ‘I Want Candy’ singer – who is survived by fiancée Melanie Martin and 11-month-old son Prince – dated ‘Lizzie McGuire’ actress Hilary Duff when they were both parents. teen idols in the early 2000s and she condemned the decision to publish the book so soon after his death as “disgusting”.
She said: “She said: It’s really sad that less than a week after Aarons death there is a publisher who seems to be recklessly pushing a book to capitalize on this tragedy without taking the time or caring to verify the validity of his work. To water down Aarons life story to what appears to be unverified click bait for profit is disgusting. I in no way condone shedding light on what is so obviously an uninformed and heartless money grab.
Aaron’s management team, Big Umbrella Management, thanked the former Disney Channel star for speaking out, as they also condemned the exit.
They said: As Aaron’s management, we would like to thank [Hilary] Duff for his statement regarding the book to be published, the statement read. In the few days since the passing of our dear friends, we have tried to mourn and process while simultaneously having to deal with several obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized outings.
“These releases include an album, a single and now it feels like a book.
“This is a time to mourn and remember an incredible lost soul, not for heartless grabs and seeking attention.
“We ask the responsible parties to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be posted without the approval of his family, friends and associates.
Ballast Books has yet to comment on the statement.
Author Andy Symonds, who spent three years interviewing the former child star for his book, previously insisted he “owed” Aaron to publish the book.
He said: “Aaron was a kind, gentle, talented soul, not without his demons. He was so excited to tell his story, and I feel I owe it to him to post the parts that we completed.
Aaron was an open book during the writing process. It is a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all of his stories, thoughts, hopes and dreams as he intended.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos