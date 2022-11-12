Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman for three decades, is dead at 66 – Rolling Stone

Kevin Conroy, the The voice actor best known for portraying Batman in a series of animated films, TV shows and video games spanning three decades, has died. He was 66 years old.

“It is with profound sadness that I send you this today: Kevin Conroy, the quintessential voice of Batman, and a friend dear to so many of us, has passed away,” Conroy’s rep confirmed to rolling stone.

Conroy’s voice starred in Batman: The Animated Series for four years from 1992 to 1996 and continued his role in almost 60 different projects.

Mark Hamill, who played Conroy’s on-screen rival the Joker, remembered the actor as one of his “favorite people on the planet”.

“Kevin was perfection,” Hamill recalled. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet and I loved him like a brother. He really cared about the people around him – his decency shone through in everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke to him, my morale rose.

“Kevin was so much more than an actor I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for over 30 years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no bounds,” added casting and dialogue director Andrea Romano “Kevin’s warm heart, deliciously deep laughter and pure love of life will be with me forever.

While the Dark Knight came to dominate Conroy’s professional career, he didn’t necessarily intend to play such a career-defining role. Born in 1955 and raised largely in Connecticut in a strict Irish Catholic family, comic books were never his thing. But as a college pariah, he found solace in acting and continued to pursue it, eventually earning a spot — and several starring roles — in his high school’s famed acting troupe. Conroy was so accomplished that he not only graduated from high school early, but also won a scholarship to Juilliard, where he enrolled when he was just 17.

After graduating from Juilliard, Conroy spent the late ’70s with The Acting Company touring troupe while also performing in a handful of Broadway plays. But as he noted in a 2009 interview, he soon realized that television would be key to making a living as an actor. He turned work on soap operas into prime-time parts. During the ’80s, he scored spots on everything from Matlock to Cheers and held recurring games on Dynasty and duty tower.

Then in the early 90s, Conroy was asked to audition for Batman: The Animated Series, which arrived in the wake of Tim Buton’s two hit Batman films in 1989 and 1992. Conroy had done commercial voice-over work but never an animated series; more so, his only Batman/Bruce Wayne design tied into the 1960s Adam West series, which was completely different from the black-tinted series that the creators of the animated series were trying to develop.

In various accounts of the story, Conroy has described himself as both intrigued by the darker elements of Batman’s history and utterly perplexed by the character. Like he said Squire in 2012, “As soon as [the producers] describes his schizophrenic lifestyle, it pissed me off. I thought, wait a minute, this is the Bill Gates of Gotham. He is the most eligible bachelor. Everyone knows who he is. And he puts on a cape, and no one recognizes him? Go on.”

What helped Conroy win the role – and what made his portrayal so definitive afterwards – was the fairly simple choice to use different voices for Batman and Bruce Wayne. At first, his Bruce Wayne sound was a bit too wry and charming, and the producers asked him to go back and re-record a few episodes so there wasn’t such a big gap with his much grittier Batman voice. But as he said The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, “They liked my idea of ​​two voices; they just wanted it to be more subtle.

Batman: The Animated Series was a critical success and won three Daytime Emmy Awards, as well as an impressive Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 1993. Batman: The Animated Series technically it only lasted two seasons between 1992 and 1995, although it produced 85 episodes during that time. (A third season technically aired a few years later on a different network, as The New Adventures of Batmanand with a slightly different aesthetic appearance to match an accompaniment Superman series.)

Voicening Batman in TV shows, movies, and video games wasn’t the only job Conroy had for the next 30 years, but it was certainly his most consistent and important job. At one point, he even impersonated himself in Kevin Smith’s 2016 comedy, Yoga pantsappearing as “Canadian bat, man!”

Earlier this year, Conroy even ventured into Batman’s original medium, the comic book, writing a autobiographical question, Finding Batman, for DC Pride 2022. In the issue, Conroy opened up about his difficult childhood and experiences as a gay man, both growing up in an extremely religious household and then navigating an industry that is often still hostile to homosexuality. . He also wrote about how these experiences perfectly prepared him for the role that would define his career.

In the last panel of the comic, Conroy wrote, “My heart was pounding, I felt my face flush, my breathing became deeper, I started talking, and a voice I didn’t recognize came out. It was a throaty, throaty growl that rocked my body. It seemed to roar from 30 years of frustration, confusion, denial, love, desire… Yes, I can understand. Yes, it is a field that I know well. I felt Batman rise from deep within me.