After Ranbir and Alia, now another Bollywood couple, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are blessed with a baby girl today. The couple took to social media to announce the same. They wrote that Ma’s physical manifestation and divine blessings are here now, and she is divine.

The couple posted a photo where they were seen holding the newborn’s feet to make the announcement. Fans and celebrities quickly started wishing the couple a happy time. Karan and Bipasha got married in 2016 after dating for a few years.

Since the news of the pregnancy went public, the couple have been sharing sweet photos of the baby bump. The newborn was named Devi. On the work side, the couple recently starred together in a web series called Dangerous.

