You don’t say 90s superstar Aamir Khan





Raveena Tandon has been mesmerizing us with her acting skills since 1991 in Patthar Ke Phool. As they say, aging like a fine wine is what describes it perfectly. KGF Chapter 2 was his last project which left us amazed. But the actress is currently speaking out against the disparity between male actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and female stars like Madhuri Dixit in Bollywood. As most know, Raveena has been one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. She was never in doubt about her stardom and only took on projects she truly believed in. But the actress is upset at the concept of calling veteran divas like Madhuri Dixit a 90s star when nothing like that is used for Aamir or Salman. Raveena Tandon shared her thoughts at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 and said, “When Aamir takes a 2-3 year break and comes back with a movie, it’s not called his comeback. You’re not saying 90s superstar Aamir Khan is with us today. Hum bhi lagatar kaam hi karte aarae hain (We also worked steadily). But I see so many articles in the media about the 90s superstar that Madhuri Dixit is doing it now. Raveena Tandon also pointed out that Madhuri Dixit has been working for a very long time, so what’s the point of calling her a 90s star? She demanded an end to disparity in Bollywood as she pointed out, You never said that about Salman Khan or Sanjay Dutt. We must therefore put an end to this disparity. Well, we totally agree with the statement made by the KGF Chapter 2 actress. Professionally, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Ghudchadi, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar among many others. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates! Must read: Shah Rukh Khan says Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan are all going to be super hits: that’s not an arrogant statement Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/raveena-tandon-slams-disparity-between-male-female-in-bollywood-you-dont-say-superstar-of-the-90s-aamir-khan/

