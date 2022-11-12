Jennifer Aniston is not poor Jen, she is one of Hollywood’s last survivors

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Por Jen. This is the phrase that began to follow Jennifer Aniston shortly after her divorce from Brad Pitt. One minute the Friends was one half of a golden Hollywood couple and owner of the most coveted haircut in the world. Next, she was a bachelor on the set whose husband had dumped her for his sexy co-star. Would she ever find happiness? Could she be overtaken by her own biological clock? A public fixation on who she was dating or whether she would have children felt like a coded way of wondering if she would ever invoke the ability to overcome humiliation. But this week, Aniston trashed the narrative.

Dispelling ongoing rumors that she’s too selfish or career-obsessed to become a mother, she revealed to Seduce this shed has been trying to have a child for many years, but without success. Now she has accepted that biological motherhood is not something that will happen to her, telling the publication: The ship has sailed. Yet despite the struggles, Aniston, 53, says the way she feels now is better than I ever did in my 20s or even 30s, or in my mid-40s. Poor Jenn? Don’t visit her. She is one of Hollywood’s last survivors.

Aniston had reason to be frustrated. In fact, it’s surprising that she didn’t speak sooner. In the peak years, Brangelina Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for 11 years and married for four, before they acrimoniously split in 2017, you’d be hard pressed to find a newsstand that didn’t include a splash in front page on how Aniston was handling and how versed ever might be to put her divorce behind her. She chose to keep her attorney, maintaining a dignified silence throughout the tabloid stories. His professional success, including Breaking earning over $200 million ($170 million) worldwide in 2006 and marley and me breaking Christmas Day ticket records in 2008, felt that any conversation was consumed by her private life, in a way that seemed more specific and personal than many other female stars.

When subsequent relationships with Vince Vaughn and John Mayer failed, it was more fodder for the Poor Jen machine, an example of her sour life going through the incredibly normal phenomenon of dating and moving on. While some might have caved to the pressure of having their lives used as a public spectacle, Aniston held her head high and never gave in to fueling the chatter.

Mercy seemed to call last orders in 2015 when she married Justin Theroux after four years together. Now that poor Jen ultimately had another legal relationship with a man, surely that would mark the end of worries for his life? Yet that only led to more questions about what was next: if they would start having children, and when, why, and how. This came to a head in 2016, when Aniston used a HuffPost editorial to talk about the paparazzi camping outside their house, hoping to get vaccinated to confirm her pregnancy. No, she wasn’t expecting it, she said, and she didn’t need to have a child on the way for her life story to have any value.

Here’s where I exit on this topic: We’re complete with or without a mate, with or without a kid, Aniston wrote. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our body. This decision is ours and ours alone. Aniston was telling us then that she didn’t need or want to be pitied. The fact that she felt she had to make such a statement, now that we know of her experiences with IVF, seems even more cruel. When her marriage to Theroux ended in 2017, she again had to correct another wave of Poor Jen headlines. First of all, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken, she said In the style in 2018. And second, these are reckless assumptions. Nobody knows what happens behind closed doors.

While dealing with the press trying to push her into a box to cower in shame, as well as accepting unsuccessful IVF, Aniston entered a new stage in her career that further cemented her status as anything but a victim. Along with producer Kristin Hahn, she runs Echo Films, a company that has made films such as Cake and Pellet projects that have seen her give some of her best performances to date. In the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series The morning show, Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are the lead stars and executive producers. Along with having the shows’ third season to look forward to, Aniston also has two more movies in the works and a hit hair care line.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show ” height=”4000″ width=”6000″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show (AppleTV+)

Unfortunately, sexism means that despite a woman’s career success, finding a partner and having children is still seen as the ultimate goal. It always seems to be the thing that determines whether it’s considered inspiration or proof of the theory that you can’t have it all. How insulting that Aniston had to face such treatment while having so much to be proud of.

The fact that she’s experienced all the setbacks she’s had and instead embraces the positives in her life is something to be celebrated, not met with condescending sighs. Aniston is a Hollywood survivor because she knows that if you want to do something, you have to do it yourself. She proved it again this week by killing Poor Jen’s story once and for all. I hope she never has to do that again.