Bollywood quiz to identify movies based on children from their stills





1 # Did you watch this movie which also starred Kajol and Ajay Devgn? Image credit: Ajay Devgn FFilms

Raju Chacha default

Ishq default 2 # This movie touched many hearts with its touching storyline. Image credit: Aamir Khan Productions

Stanley Ka Dabba default

Taare Zameen By default 3 # NGL, this movie scared every 90s kid to death. Image credit: Aamir Khan Productions

Gippi default

Makdee default 4 # Can you guess this motivational movie? Image credit: Zee Studios, Aamir Khan Productions

secret superstar default

Dangal default 5 # Do you know the name of this movie? Image credit: Cinema Amol Gupte

chillar night default

Stanley Ka Dabba default 6 # Do you know the name of this movie based on a Ruskin Bond novel? Image credit: UTV Motion Pictures

The blue umbrella default

The white notebook default seven # Guess the name of this movie. Image credit: Smile Foundation

Halo default

I am Kalam default All correct answers Well done! Tell us how many of these movies have you watched? 4 to 6 correct answers You almost passed the quiz. Give him another chance to score 100%. 0 to 3 correct answers No matter! You can bookmark these movies to watch on Children’s Day. Take the quiz again Social and Main Image Credit: Percept Picture Company, Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-quiz-to-identify-movies-based-on-children-like-taare-zameen-par-stanley-ka-dabba-and-more-from-their-stills/quiz/18045170 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos