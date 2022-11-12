Entertainment
I Train Horses For Hollywood Here’s How They Prepare For Sets
- Carlotta Montanari started her horse training business, Four Legs on Set, three years ago.
- Since then, she’s landed huge clients like Beyonc and the Kardashians.
- Montanari describes her healing relationship with her horses and how she makes them perform on set.
This narrated essay is based on a conversation with Carlotta Montanari, owner of horse training company Four Legs on Set. It has been edited for length and clarity.
I’ve been in the entertainment business for 25 years as an actress, but even though I love acting, the happiest day of my life on set was when I booked a commercial where I had to work with a horse for the first time.
The experience was so healing and beautiful to me that I decided to start rescuing horses. After that, I adopted my first horse, Mumbo.
I saved four horses and realized I needed an excuse to spend more time with my horses. I wanted to be on set with them every day. So I started my horse training company for Hollywood productions, Four Legs on Set, almost three years ago.
I had no idea my horse training business would become so successful. I started making dreams come true for little kids at birthday parties, and before I knew it, I was on Hollywood sets surrounded by amazing clients.
In such a short time we have been able to serve clients like Chanel, the Kardashians, Beyonc, Amazon, Sony and so many more.
I provide both glamorous horses and acrobatic horses: glamorous horses are hired for their beauty, while acrobatic horses perform acrobatics on set.
Our fees vary greatly depending on the number of wranglers needed, whether or not there is travel, and the length of the shoot.
We mainly supply horses for photo shoots, films, TV shows and commercials, but I have also supplied horses for proposals. I once helped a man recreate his marriage proposal to his wife of 32 years on horseback, for his birthday.
We do a lot of photoshoots that last an hour or two and charge between $500 and $1,000 per hour, but we also have jobs that last for days that cost around $25,000 in total.
I have worked with actors and singers who are afraid of horses
The most fascinating part of the job for me is the few minutes I have when we arrive to quickly analyze the psychology of the client we are working with.
In a few minutes, I have to put them at ease and really give them all the knowledge they need so that they can do their job and work with the horse. I tell the artists that even though the horses are big and maybe intimidating, they really do look like big puppies.
Working with people who are afraid of horses is a very interesting part of my job, but I love finding out how to gain their trust. When they learn to trust me, I can work on creating a bond between them and my horse.
I once worked on two episodes of a TV show with a big celebrity who was known to be afraid of horses, but she really liked horses in her work. Her first experience with a horse involved a bad fall, and it stuck with her.
For this project, she had to pose next to a Friesian, which is a large, long-haired horse. I made sure I was right next to her and gave her my hand. I explained to him, “That’s how he moves, because his body weight is so big.
She wanted to hug her face in the pic, so I helped her place her hands the way I knew the horse was most comfortable, and they both got to feel comfortable l with each other.
Although she was a little intimidated, in the end, she wanted to snuggle up to him. They looked wonderful and very natural together on camera.
My horses prepare like actors, we start with the script and have to be prepared for any last minute changes on set
When one or more of my horses are hired, I receive the script. I prepare my horse so that when we get to the set they know what they are going to do and what the talent has to do on the horse or next to the horse.
A simple example would be a music video where the singer will sing on the horse, while wearing a weird dress or a unique large wig.
Some horses don’t need much preparation for something like this because they are very experienced. For horses that may never have had an umbrella over their head, I need to expose them to this a few days in advance.
If I know the horse needs to run, and at the end of its run it has to rear up on two legs, then I repeat that with the horse in the days leading up to shooting.
Often, though, a director will change things up and say something like “I want the horse to rear” at the last minute, but maybe we were told the horse wouldn’t rear that day, and we did not practice it. It’s okay too.
The hardest thing about handling horses for production is training a horse to do something at the right time in a foreign location and surrounded by scenery, lighting, cameras and hundreds of people. .
Assuming the horse we have is a prancing horse (not all horses prancing), I ask for a few minutes and do it twice with the horse all alone, on the board. During these few minutes, I talk to the horse and tell him with love what we are going to do.
The horse memorizes what it has to do because of the good relationship we have thanks to my presence, the horse feels at ease. So I make sure to be on every set for every job with my horses. I have a team, but sometimes I’m a one-woman show.
There’s a lot of pressure when you’re on set, a lot is demanded of you and your horse, and you get paid for the horse to do something. But no matter how much pressure there is, I will never let it cause me to abandon my philosophy of gentle interactions with my horses.
I always find a way to make the scene happen, but there are things my business doesn’t do. For example, we never do westerns because I don’t do scenes where the horse falls or gets hurt.
We also don’t do very long projects. Take the “Yellowstone” series, for example, the horses go there and stay there for months. I like being able to take my horses to work and then bring them home.
The hardest part of being on set is when people forget that horses are living, breathing things.
Anxiety can occur in any horse, but is especially common in stallions as they are more sensitive. When you’re in a new or different place for them, it may take time for them to adjust.
Every horse is different, but some of them relax when they can walk around. Other horses might relax with a treat, while others might enjoy a hug. I just listen to the horse’s needs and try to get him to forget things until he’s ready.
You’d think the hardest part of handling horses on set is when someone gets scared, but it’s really about the patience of those on set.
Proving to talent that the horse is capable of performing and has a safe back is not difficult for me. The difficulty is when there is not a good understanding on the part of the production on the horses Needs.
It’s only happened a few times where in the moment the director (usually not the artist) doesn’t understand that a horse isn’t a statue and needs to be more flexible over time when he works with horses.
If we are having a photo shoot, the production should be aware that the horses have to change their balance, walk and move. Sometimes it adds extra time, which is unavoidable when working with another living being.
Horse training in Hollywood requires a strong love of horses because it’s not an instant cash-in
Owning production horses is a big decision and responsibility. But if your goal is to be a wrangler on the set, you don’t need to own your own horses, you can go learn from companies that already exist.
If you want to get into this job, finding people whose work you respect and want to emulate is the right way to go. Work with trainers and learn the trade, but do it out of genuine love for horses. If you don’t have the passion and the patience, your interest will run its course.
It takes time to build a relationship with horses and to build relationships in the industry. It’s not a job that will make you a millionaire, you need to have the fire and the passion for it because the money won’t support the job enough to keep you going. A Hollywood horse trainer can be a starving entertainer like any other.
If you work in Hollywood and want to share your story, email Eboni Boykin-Patterson at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/hollywood-horse-trainer-beyonce-kardashians-prepare-like-actors-2022-11
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I Train Horses For Hollywood Here’s How They Prepare For Sets
- Spartans finish sweep of No. 10 Ohio State, 4-3
- How Alternative Data and Technology Affect Real Estate Investment Decisions
- Bollywood quiz to identify movies based on children from their stills
- We want to sign positive today
- German TV presenter faces online ‘rape and death threats’ after interview with Imran Khan
- Privacy regulations extend beyond employers in the ad tech industry. Are you ready for 2023?
- Jennifer Aniston is not poor Jen, she is one of Hollywood’s last survivors
- Should Donald Trump return to Twitter now that Elon Musk owns it? Austin people are screaming
- Northwood (Division 3), Segerstrom (Division 5) win championships – Orange County Register
- 2022 Midterm Elections: What Happens Next? / CITIZEN by CNN
- Top 5 Technology Innovations Hotels Will Adopt Widely in 2023 » Wiki Convenience