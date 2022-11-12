I Train Horses For Hollywood Here’s How They Prepare For Sets

Carlotta Montanari started her horse training business, Four Legs on Set, three years ago.

Since then, she’s landed huge clients like Beyonc and the Kardashians.

Montanari describes her healing relationship with her horses and how she makes them perform on set.

This narrated essay is based on a conversation with Carlotta Montanari, owner of horse training company Four Legs on Set. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I’ve been in the entertainment business for 25 years as an actress, but even though I love acting, the happiest day of my life on set was when I booked a commercial where I had to work with a horse for the first time.

The experience was so healing and beautiful to me that I decided to start rescuing horses. After that, I adopted my first horse, Mumbo.

I saved four horses and realized I needed an excuse to spend more time with my horses. I wanted to be on set with them every day. So I started my horse training company for Hollywood productions, Four Legs on Set, almost three years ago.

I had no idea my horse training business would become so successful. I started making dreams come true for little kids at birthday parties, and before I knew it, I was on Hollywood sets surrounded by amazing clients.

In such a short time we have been able to serve clients like Chanel, the Kardashians, Beyonc, Amazon, Sony and so many more.

My Friesian stallion, Patrn, was photographed with Beyonc for Harpers Bazaar.

Courtesy of Campbell Addy





I provide both glamorous horses and acrobatic horses: glamorous horses are hired for their beauty, while acrobatic horses perform acrobatics on set.

Our fees vary greatly depending on the number of wranglers needed, whether or not there is travel, and the length of the shoot.

We mainly supply horses for photo shoots, films, TV shows and commercials, but I have also supplied horses for proposals. I once helped a man recreate his marriage proposal to his wife of 32 years on horseback, for his birthday.

We do a lot of photoshoots that last an hour or two and charge between $500 and $1,000 per hour, but we also have jobs that last for days that cost around $25,000 in total.

I have worked with actors and singers who are afraid of horses

This is me and Margaret Qualley on the set of a CHANEL 22 ad.

Courtesy of Carlotta Monatanari





The most fascinating part of the job for me is the few minutes I have when we arrive to quickly analyze the psychology of the client we are working with.

In a few minutes, I have to put them at ease and really give them all the knowledge they need so that they can do their job and work with the horse. I tell the artists that even though the horses are big and maybe intimidating, they really do look like big puppies.

Working with people who are afraid of horses is a very interesting part of my job, but I love finding out how to gain their trust. When they learn to trust me, I can work on creating a bond between them and my horse.

This KKW Fragrance ad I worked on with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner featured my Friesian horses.

Courtesy of Greg Swales





I once worked on two episodes of a TV show with a big celebrity who was known to be afraid of horses, but she really liked horses in her work. Her first experience with a horse involved a bad fall, and it stuck with her.

For this project, she had to pose next to a Friesian, which is a large, long-haired horse. I made sure I was right next to her and gave her my hand. I explained to him, “That’s how he moves, because his body weight is so big.

She wanted to hug her face in the pic, so I helped her place her hands the way I knew the horse was most comfortable, and they both got to feel comfortable l with each other.

Although she was a little intimidated, in the end, she wanted to snuggle up to him. They looked wonderful and very natural together on camera.

My horses prepare like actors, we start with the script and have to be prepared for any last minute changes on set

When one or more of my horses are hired, I receive the script. I prepare my horse so that when we get to the set they know what they are going to do and what the talent has to do on the horse or next to the horse.

A simple example would be a music video where the singer will sing on the horse, while wearing a weird dress or a unique large wig.

Some horses don’t need much preparation for something like this because they are very experienced. For horses that may never have had an umbrella over their head, I need to expose them to this a few days in advance.

If I know the horse needs to run, and at the end of its run it has to rear up on two legs, then I repeat that with the horse in the days leading up to shooting.

Often, though, a director will change things up and say something like “I want the horse to rear” at the last minute, but maybe we were told the horse wouldn’t rear that day, and we did not practice it. It’s okay too.

This is what it looks like when I rear my horses on set.

Courtesy of Carlotta Montanari





The hardest thing about handling horses for production is training a horse to do something at the right time in a foreign location and surrounded by scenery, lighting, cameras and hundreds of people. .

Assuming the horse we have is a prancing horse (not all horses prancing), I ask for a few minutes and do it twice with the horse all alone, on the board. During these few minutes, I talk to the horse and tell him with love what we are going to do.

The horse memorizes what it has to do because of the good relationship we have thanks to my presence, the horse feels at ease. So I make sure to be on every set for every job with my horses. I have a team, but sometimes I’m a one-woman show.

There’s a lot of pressure when you’re on set, a lot is demanded of you and your horse, and you get paid for the horse to do something. But no matter how much pressure there is, I will never let it cause me to abandon my philosophy of gentle interactions with my horses.

I always find a way to make the scene happen, but there are things my business doesn’t do. For example, we never do westerns because I don’t do scenes where the horse falls or gets hurt.

We also don’t do very long projects. Take the “Yellowstone” series, for example, the horses go there and stay there for months. I like being able to take my horses to work and then bring them home.

The hardest part of being on set is when people forget that horses are living, breathing things.

Anxiety can occur in any horse, but is especially common in stallions as they are more sensitive. When you’re in a new or different place for them, it may take time for them to adjust.

Every horse is different, but some of them relax when they can walk around. Other horses might relax with a treat, while others might enjoy a hug. I just listen to the horse’s needs and try to get him to forget things until he’s ready.

You’d think the hardest part of handling horses on set is when someone gets scared, but it’s really about the patience of those on set.

Proving to talent that the horse is capable of performing and has a safe back is not difficult for me. The difficulty is when there is not a good understanding on the part of the production on the horses Needs.

It’s only happened a few times where in the moment the director (usually not the artist) doesn’t understand that a horse isn’t a statue and needs to be more flexible over time when he works with horses.

If we are having a photo shoot, the production should be aware that the horses have to change their balance, walk and move. Sometimes it adds extra time, which is unavoidable when working with another living being.

Horse training in Hollywood requires a strong love of horses because it’s not an instant cash-in

Owning production horses is a big decision and responsibility. But if your goal is to be a wrangler on the set, you don’t need to own your own horses, you can go learn from companies that already exist.

If you want to get into this job, finding people whose work you respect and want to emulate is the right way to go. Work with trainers and learn the trade, but do it out of genuine love for horses. If you don’t have the passion and the patience, your interest will run its course.

It takes time to build a relationship with horses and to build relationships in the industry. It’s not a job that will make you a millionaire, you need to have the fire and the passion for it because the money won’t support the job enough to keep you going. A Hollywood horse trainer can be a starving entertainer like any other.

If you work in Hollywood and want to share your story, email Eboni Boykin-Patterson at [email protected]