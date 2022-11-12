Bollywood: ‘Hera Pheri’ fans react as Kartik Aaryan signs on for latest franchise – Reuters





Akshay Kumar Reportedly Walked Away From Films Due To Lack Of Script Clarity By ANI Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 10:53 AM Last update: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 1:01 PM After the announcement of Kartik Aaryan as the new face of the hit comedy franchise “Hera Pheri”, fans of the hit film have expressed their disappointment. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, the main face of ‘Hera Pheri’, took to Twitter on Friday and confirmed that Kartik was a new addition to the cast. A fan on Twitter asked a question, tagging Paresh Rawal, “@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??” To which, Paresh tweeted, “Yes it’s true.” After the news, diehard fans of ‘Raju’ (Akshay Kumar) in ‘Hera Pheri’ flooded Twitter with their comments. Akshay Kumar reportedly walked away from the franchise due to a lack of clarity in the script. Directed by Priyadarshan, “Hera Pheri” was released in 2000. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, released in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. It starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. Previously, Abhishek was also cast as one of the main characters in “Hera Pheri 3”. However, he abandoned the project. Official confirmation from Kartik Aaryan and the makers of “Hera Pheri 3” is awaited. Not only “Aashiqui 3”, but it will also feature in the third part of the hit comedy franchise “Hera Pheri”. Kartik will also be seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ which marks Kartik and Kiara’s second collaboration following their hit horror film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. He will share screen space with Alaya F in ‘Freddy’. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is said to be a romantic thriller. He also has “Captain India” by Hansal Mehta in his kitty. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India’s most successful rescue operations in a war-torn country. Meanwhile, Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film “Ram Setu” alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which received a decent response at the box office. He will next be seen in an upcoming artist film “Selfie” with Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty and in the upcoming “Gorkha” by Anand L Rai. READ ALSO :

