Tributes to Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy

Tributes to voice actor Kevin Conroy were paid by fellow Batman: The Animated Series co-stars Mark Hamill, Diane Pershing and Tara Strong.

Conroy, best known for voicing Batman in cartoons, died Thursday at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer, according to a statement provided by DC Entertainment.

The guest theatre, film and television actor starred in Cheers, Murphy Brown, Spenser: for rent and Matlock voiced the Dark Knight in 60 different productions beginning in September 1992.

These included 15 films like Batman: Mask of Phantasm and 15 anime series, such as Batman: The Animated Series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and over 100 hours of television, plus video games.

Kevin Conroy voiced the Dark Knight in 60 different productions beginning in September 1992

Mark Hamill, who played the Joker opposite Conroy’s Batman, said in a statement, “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother.

“He really cared about the people around him, his decency shone through in everything he did.

“Every time I saw him or talked to him, my spirits lifted.”

The 71-year-old actor, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the star wars series of films and also did a lot of voice work, added: “For several generations he has been the definitive Batman.

“It was one of those perfect scenarios where they had exactly the right person for the right part, and the world was a better place for it.

“His rhythms and subtleties, his tones and his delivery also helped to inform my performance.

“He was the perfect partner, it was such a complementary and creative experience.

“I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.”

Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words cannot express my admiration and respect for this man. I loved him like a brother.#RIPKevinConroy pic.twitter.com/THlaZ2uTSh Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 11, 2022

Conroy was born November 30, 1955 in Westbury, New York, and grew up in Westport, Connecticut.

He studied at the Julliard School alongside Christopher Reeve, Frances Conroy and his roommate Robin Williams.

Conroy was also featured as Bruce Wayne live when DC Comics shows Arrow, super girl, flash, DC Legends of tomorrow and batman had several crossover episodes.

Many former Kevin Conroy co-stars and colleagues have paid tribute to the legendary star

Pershing, who played Poison Ivy opposite Conroy, wrote on Facebook, “He really put in a lot of time at (Comic Con events), much to the delight of all his fans.

“He will be sorely missed not only by the show’s cast, but also by his legion of fans around the world.”

Tara Strong, who voiced Batgirl, also paid tribute, saying, “I don’t have the words. Not today. My heart is broken. There will never be another. He IS #Batman. “

Andrea Roman, Emmy Award-winning casting and dialogue director, whose work includes Batman: The Animated Series, said in a statement: “Kevin was so much more than an actor I had the pleasure of casting and directing, he was a dear friend for over 30 years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no of borders.

“Kevin’s warm heart, deliciously deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

Conroy is survived by her husband Vaughn C Williams, her sister Trisha Conroy and her brother Tom Conroy.

Source: Press Association