Mary Berry Says There’s No Feud With Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood





Mary Berry has squashed longstanding rumors of a feud with fellow celebrity baker Paul Hollywood. Joining Angela Scanlon on RT One tonight, Berry who has previously appeared on The Great British Bake Off as a judge alongside Hollywood, said there was no bad blood between cake lovers. In fact, she said they were still in contact and she was very happy Prue Leith replaced her when the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017. Speaking about how Hollywood secured the coveted judging spot when the show first aired on BBC Two in 2010, she said: “I’ve had several guys come and cook with me, about 5 of them…and they said which one would you like? “I said ‘O no no. Who do you think looks best on me?’ And that’s how I got Mr Hollywood.” Angela Scanlon is also joined by Rosanna Davison and The 2 Johnnies on tonight’s show Asked by Scanlon if she still loved Hollywood, Berry replied: “Oh sure we love him. He’s great… we always got along, it’s just that I stayed with the BBC when she left and Mel (Giedroyc) and Sue (Perkins) did. We all stay in touch.” Berry continued: “If I could have chosen anyone to take my place, it would have been Prue. So it works very well. “I spent 7 years with it and loved every minute of it.” Berry, 87, who has written 75 cookbooks, also told Scanlon about the time she went clubbing in Ibiza. “I went to a wedding and all the girls, it was only 10 years ago. We all wanted to go [to Pacha nightclub]. Men don’t. “It was an experiment. You walked up the steps and they dabbed at you and there was all this smoke. It was kind of like a rabbit maze. “At every corner there were drinks to drink and narrow hallways and all I could think of was if there was a fire, how would you get out? “I’ve been there, I won’t go back there again!” Watch the full interview with Berry tonight’Ask Me Anything by Angela Scanlon at 9:40 p.m. on RT One and RT Player. Click here for more TV news.

