Learning Acting: What Actors Have Said About Acting in Movies

Are the actors mere puppets controlled by directors? Should they be socially responsible? Why do movie actors become celebrities and how can theater actors evolve? These are the questions that arose when eminent theater personality Prasanna started a week-long acting workshop in Mysuru.

To answer these questions, I moderated a panel consisting of Pankaj Tripathi, the popular Hindi film actor, Du Saraswathi, social activist, actor, writer and director, Janardhan (Janni) former director of Ranganayana, Lakshmana KP, director director and actor, Yatheesh N Kollegal, actor and director and Sripad Bhat, director and pioneer of rural theatre.

Here is the gist of the discussion from the Actors on Acting event, organized by Acting Shastra, in association with amateur artist from Mysore district at Kiru Rangamandira.

Sandhya Mendonca (SM): Movie stars are idolized and their every action is reported by gushing media. Does this trivialize the actor as a thinking being?

Pankaj Tripathi: Commercial cinema will turn actors into brands to ensure investors get returns. Hence the focus and insistence that an actor stick to the same formula. For example, the writers mention that I should give my signature in a certain place. Commercial actors must consider the popularity they get from their roles in a game. If they confuse it with reality, they will have a hard time losing their popularity and they will have to get out of the fame bubble .

I started out as a theater actor in Hindi theater but it was hard to survive in Patna and moved to Mumbai hoping to take a break from acting. I spent 12 years without even looking at a camera and now I’m successful since nine of my movies in a row have become hits. My calendar is full for an entire year but I felt a crisis of confidence. I had a choice between embracing the privileges and lifestyle of a celebrity or growing as an individual and an actor. I needed clarity and came here to meet my guru, Prasanna. I think an actor has to keep learning. Actors, especially in Hindi films, should enroll in refresher courses at acting or film schools. I will start them soon with Prasanna in Mumbai.

SM: In the theatre, the director and the playwright command respect while the actor is treated like a lump of clay. Can this change?

Sripad Bhat: Acting was my first love but I became director by default since there was no one in my village or taluk to direct plays. About 75% of directors in the state are dissatisfied actors who haven’t had the joy of acting.

The power structure in theater places the director at the center and the actors at the margins. Actors therefore do not aspire to become thinking actors. They are content to rest their heads on the shoulders of the administrators. Critics don’t talk about actors, and a vocabulary for criticizing actors has not developed.

PK Lakshmana: We don’t know how to enjoy acting but we shouldn’t glorify actors either because an acting job isn’t any more special than any other. I am against the romanticization of acting and actors.

Acting is a game, but the playfulness disappears when the director sits down like an authoritarian zamindar. The directors think that their imagination is better than that of the actors. But it is the actor who becomes one with the public.

Yateesh G Kollegal: Until now, the actor had an inferior position because he was less informed than the director, and not very cultured. I embarked on my ABCD training business to ensure that the actor is read better than the director.

SM: What is the role of actors in society? Is it a moral obligation to defend causes?

From Sarasvati: I learned from Badal Sircar the concept of the 3rd theater and it changed my life. I take theater to where people are and I don’t expect people to come to where I am.

A woman’s body is a battlefield. It became a scene of disrespect. All women need to learn to act in order to get rid of their inhibitions. The Badal Sircars workshop revealed that the body is an amazing space that can absorb emotion and project it onto the stage.

I do intimate theater and street plays with a purpose. I have staged plays and held performances with HIV-positive women, sex workers and garment factory workers. The theater has become for them the means of expressing their suffering.

Janardhan (Janni): An actor must be socially responsible. As a social being, they should be a sensitive participant in the social structure.

When Tripathi met Puneeth

Pankaj Tripathi remembered Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar praising him when they met in Mumbai a few years ago. PuneethrecollectedTripathis first appearance in a film, the 2003 Kannada film Chigurida Kanasu directed by TS Nagabharana and starring his brother Shivarajkumar. In the movie, he played friend hero Shivarajkumars (Shankar) in college.

