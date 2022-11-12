Wedding photos of Sophie Chahinian and Robert Longos in Hollywood





Alli wood For multifaceted creator Robert Longo and filmmaker Sophie Chahinian, it’s no surprise that their passion for art sparked the sparks of their romance. It all started when Sophie, founder of Artist Profile Archive, studied Robert’s work during her graduate studies and was then inspired to ask for a meeting. “[I] went to one of Robert’s openings in New York in 2015 to see if he would accept an interview,” Sophie says. “We finally sat down for the interview at the end of 2017 and started dating soon after.” One thing led to another, as the colloquial saying goes, and the couple moved into a house together in Palm Springs, where Robert would eventually surprise Sophie with an endearing proposal in their backyard. Their wedding, which took place last May in Los Angeles, consisted of a traditional Armenian ceremony followed by a reception where family, friends and notable guests, including Keanu Reeves, Steve Buscemi and Shirin Neshat, enjoyed Armenian pilaf, filet mignon and lots of Billecarte Saumon Brut champagne. Highlights from Sophie and Robert’s Los Angeles festivities, below. Advertising – Continue Reading Below “We were married at the Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral,” Robert says. “Sophie’s family had attended the Armenian Church for many years, so it was very important to her that the ceremony take place there.” During Covid, the couple spent long periods at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, so it seemed appropriate to have their reception and dinner sit-down at the historic hotel: “Once we started planning, we immediately knew this was the right place to hold our reception, having made so many happy memories there and after they took such good care of us.” The happy couple observed an Armenian religious tradition that prohibits kissing inside the church, so they waited until outside to share their first kiss as newlyweds. “Robert originally designed the dress,” explains Sophie, who initially struggled to find her dream dress. “He drew an off-the-shoulder dress on a napkin, and we custom-made it.” As for his tuxedo, the groom wore a bespoke suit designed by his friend Narciso Rodriguez. “’Spirit on the Water’ by Bob Dylan is a song that always reminds me of Robert,” says Sophie. “It has a timeless quality to the tune that we think would be an inviting song for our guests of all ages to want to dance to.” “The karaoke during the after dinner party was a big surprise – the best [performance] being a spontaneous group rendition of ‘Born in the USA’,” explains Sophie. “Our dear friend Thaddaeus Ropac offered us his holiday home on the Greek island of Hydra for a short stay. Then we traveled to Nice, the Venice Biennale and London before ending up in Paris for the show from Robert to Ropac in the Marais, which runs until the end of December,” says Sophie. “A wonderful combination of romance and work, which for us is perfect.”

