Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly arrested by Mumbai airport customs on Friday night for luxury watches he and those accompanying him were carrying in their luggage.

Shah Rukh Khan Detained by Customs at Bombay Airport: Reports

According to media reports, SRK had to pay Rs. 6.83 lakh in customs duties before being allowed to leave the airport. Shah Rukh was returning after attending an event in Sharjah. He had landed at Mumbai International Airport Terminal 3 on a private jet. According to reports, the watches were found in luggage when Mr Khan and those accompanying him left the terminal.

Later, SRK and his manager were allowed to leave the airport after completing customs formalities. However, some of his entourage, including his bodyguard, were detained overnight for questioning and allowed to leave around morning. Several outlets claimed that the packaging of six expensive watches worth around 18 lakh was also found in the luggage of the star and those accompanying him.

For the uninitiated, the Bollywood actor had flown to Sharjah to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 event. He was awarded the Global Icon of Film and Cultural Storytelling award for his contributions in as an international icon of cinema and culture”.

