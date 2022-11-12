Mark Hamill pays tribute to Kevin Conroy after actor’s death





Joker voice actor Mark Hamill pays a heartfelt tribute to Kevin Conroy following the iconic Batman voice actor’s death at the age of 66.



Mark Hamill shares a moving tribute to his Batman: The Animated Series co-star Kevin Conroy, following the actor’s death. Conroy was best known for voicing Batman in the character’s various DC Comics appearances in television series, movies, and video games. Although many others have filled the role, Conroy’s work has led to him being known as the definitive voice of Batman. He first portrayed the superhero in 1992 in the critically acclaimed film Batman: The Animated Serieswho also performed Hamill as the voice of the Joker, and went on to voice the character in several DC projects, including the animated feature Batman: The Killing Joke and the Injustice series of video games. Sadly, Conroy passed away on November 10, at the age of 66. VIDEO OF THE DAY Hamill took to Twitter last week to pay tribute to his friend and co-star with a heartfelt tweet. The post comes shortly after Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has confirmed Conroy’s passing, with the announcement including statements from Hamill, voice casting director Andrea Romano and producer Paul Dini, honoring Conroy’s life. Hamill once again expressed his admiration for the Batman actor with a post that included a photo of the two together. Check out Hamill’s post below: Related: How Joker & Harley Quinn Met In Batman: The Animated Series ‘Mad Love’

How Mark Hamill and Kevin Conroy Impacted the Batman Franchise Although Batman: The Animated Series originally aired just 85 episodes from 1992 to 1995, the series’ impact on the greatest Batman The franchise goes much further, thanks in part to the popularity of Conroy and Hamill’s roles as Batman and Joker. In particular, Conroy’s portrayal of Batman became the character’s definitive voice. He presented The Dark Knight both gruff and sensitive in turns, and he held the record for portraying Batman longer than anyone with 30 years of experience. Conroy’s Batman is so beloved that many have admitted to hearing his voice in their head while reading the comics. Hamill’s role as the Joker had a similar impact on the franchise, with many debating his position as the best version of the character when paired with his live-action counterpart, The black Knightby Heath Ledger. After working alongside Conroy in Batman: The Animated Series, Hamill also reprized the character for a wide range of DC projects. He joins Conroy for the animated film, Batman: Mask of Phantasm, dc animated universe Superman: The Animated Seriesand the Batman: Arkham video games, among many others. Hamill’s dangerously cheerful Joker matched Conroy’s heartfelt Batman step by step, and these listed examples are just a handful of the work the two have done together. There is no doubt that Conroy will be missed by both his friends and his fans. Hamill’s sweet message to the late actor only reinforces the importance of Conroy’s work as Batman, as his impact on the franchise continues far beyond. Batman: The Animated Series. Conroy will forever be remembered around the world for his talent and his heart and he will be missed by millions. The public can honor Conroy’s memory by revisiting Batman: The Animated Series streaming on HBO Max now. Next: Batman Theory Claims ‘Revenge’ Line Teases The Dark Knight’s FutureSource: Marc Hamil /Twitter

