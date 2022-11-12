Read Proust aloud: How come deeply flawed and terrible humans have the ability to create? | Marcel Proust

In September 2018, my reader, Anthony, opened Swanns Way, the first book of In Search of Lost Time, on our front porch and read aloud the seemingly innocent opening line: I used to go to bed early. From then on and almost every night for the next four years, I was lost in a rarefied parallel reality created over 100 years ago on the other side of the world. Marcel Proust, that frail neurotic Frenchman of the late 19th century, became my daily companion.

Anthony rose to the challenge of entering Proust’s sentences, gliding through the endless subordinate clauses with graceful ease. He read, I listened. Before the Covid, we traveled and read in bars, lodges and village squares then, during confinement, at home. I discovered how reading pulled words off the page to create a vast suspended architecture of sound and rhythm. It was as if Proust’s words only reached their full three-dimensional extension when read aloud. I watched them unfold like little slips of paper in a porcelain bowl, becoming detailed and enduring characters, villages, towns, just like the famous Swanns Way moment when the madeleine dipped in her cup of tea begins to do its job of unfolding a vast model of houses, individuals, a society and a period of history:

And just as the Japanese amuse themselves by filling a porcelain bowl with water and dipping in it little crumbs of paper which until then have neither character nor form, but which, as soon as they get wet, ‘stretch and bend, take on a distinctive color and shape, become flowers or houses or people, permanent and recognizable, so at that time all the flowers in our garden and in Mr. Swanns Park, and the water lilies on the Vivonne and the good people of the village and their small dwellings and the parish church and all of Combray and its surroundings, taking their shape and consolidating themselves, were born, town and gardens, from my cup of tea.

Every time I read this sentence, I feel the moment of creativity being born, the seed stirring, the embryonic heart beginning to beat in a thump, the overwhelming humility and dread of a new thing coming into existence. How come deeply flawed and terrible humans have the ability to create? This sense of wonder has returned to me time and time again in the four years I have listened to his words take shape in the air around me, the calming yet overwhelmingly rich sensation that envelops us when something is about to happen. to occur.

Patti Miller at Marcel Proust’s grave in the Pré Lachaise cemetery in Paris.

Proust was born in 1871 into an upper-class French family. He was considered sickly in his childhood and was closely watched with an observant gaze to which he returned a thousand times. As a young man, he rubbed shoulders with the aristocrats and artists of Parisian high society, maintaining his often amused and caustic gaze on those around him. He wrote all seven books that make up In Search of Lost Time, and died young at just 51 a hundred years ago this month. After spending the last four years lost in his finely attenuated world, I try to remember how our realities became so intertwined that now I barely know what life would have been like without him.

Although Marcel after four years I can call him that and am separated by a century and by nationality, class, sexuality and sensibility, and although I regularly find him infuriating and haunting and neurotic, I came to consider him a friend, but not one. I could open my heart fully. He was watching me too carefully for that. I was in awe of his endless desire and unparalleled ability to recreate every moment, every fluctuation of existence, I wouldn’t trust him once I left the room.

Every moment is suspended in the air, an extraordinary architecture of light, always in flux but always precise

The enjoyment of the reading wasn’t about the narrative, which, while at times slow to melt the mind, ended up forming an intricate pattern, nor about the fascinating and often hilarious and repulsive characters, it was the sudden moments of what I can only call satori. , the Japanese word for a sudden jerk off the mundane surface into a luminous clarity of awareness of being.

Towards the beginning, Proust describes three spiers appearing and disappearing as he rides home in a cart and I knew immediately that I would never forget these spiers that they had somehow sprung up into a deep and mysterious reality. The boy Marcel writes on steeples and it is the first writing that satisfies him:

I found such a feeling of happiness, felt that he had rid me so well of the obsession with steeples and the mystery they hid, that, as if I myself were a hen and had just laid an egg, I began to sing at the top of my voice.

I was so moved by the ordinary image of a chook laying an egg used to convey the joy of creativity, that a million words and nearly four years later, when Proust mentions steeples again, my own heart sang in gratitude.

There are endless moments like this. Scattered like jewels on an infinitely crumpled fabric. Then there’s Prous’ laugh-out-loud humor, his brilliant comedic timing when the reader least expects it, almost always based on sending someone off. Several times, just when I was about to leave in the boredom of an endlessly analyzed social gathering, he would make me laugh and bring me back to his side.

More than his astute observations of society, character, politics, or dress, there is his contemplation of the nature of memory and of consciousness itself. Once I asked my reader why he was reading, and he replied: For the hum of human consciousness. To let me know that I’m not alone. And it is the real genius of Proust that he is one of the few writers able to create this endless buzz on the page. He stretches out a seemingly endless web of words and captures within them the endless vexing mystery of being human. This is what feeds the hearts, minds and souls of readers. It’s a rich and sometimes overwhelming potion that gives us access to the otherwise unknowable mystery of another human universe.

To be honest, Prous’s sentences and his sensitivity are sometimes trying. They demand attention to the infinite examination of a moment, its history and its psychological construction. My mind is scrambling, I’m drifting. But that’s only on the page. As read aloud, each moment hangs in the air, an extraordinary architecture of light, ever moving yet ever precise, a glorious reality made of spells.

A million and a quarter words later, Anthony and I emerged, blinking and bewildered from this vast architecture. It’s not that we’ve been absent, but the world has changed, sliding lower and lower, with pandemics, weather and threats of war hitting us from all sides. Our reading spared us nothing, and yet, I feel stronger from my long stay with Proust. It’s not just that he showed me time and time again the passionate complexity of being human, it’s the fact that In Search of Lost Time exists, the fact that humans can do something quite extraordinary. He asserts that we absurd creatures can create, not just destroy.