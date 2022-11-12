Bipasha Basu to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood actresses who became moms in 2022





Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl on November 12. Here are other Bollywood actresses who became moms this year.

Bombay ,

Bipasha Basu and Alia Bhatt became moms this year.

By Grace Cyril: After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also have some good news to share! On November 11, Bipasha and Karan welcomed a baby girl. Isn’t that exciting? As the congratulations keep pouring in for new parents, here are the Bollywood actresses who became moms this year. BIPASHA BASU Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on cloud nine! The very loving couple welcomed a baby girl. The duo took to Instagram to officially announce the same. Announcing her name, “Devi Basu Singh Grover”, Bipasha and Karan released a joint note which can be read: “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings for Ma is here now and it is divine. Bipasha and Karan (sic ).” Check it out: ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6. She shared a text message containing a photo of three lions. Alongside, she wrote: “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially overflowing with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (sic).” She captioned it with a heart emoji. Check it out: PRIANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made one of the biggest announcements of the year in January. The couple welcomed their first child through surrogacy. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, in a joint statement, announced the birth of their first child on social media. The duo asked for privacy on the joyful occasion. Priyanka Chopra took to social media and wrote, “We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you very much (sic).” Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have chosen Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as the name of their daughter. While the word ‘Malti’ is derived from Sanskrit and means a small fragrant flower or moonlight. Marie is derived from the Latin word “Maris” which means star of the sea. Marie is also the French version of Marie, mother of Jesus Christ. SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a boy, on August 20. The actress announced her pregnancy in March this year. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. The announcement was made by Sonam, who shared the happy news on her Instagram story. The statement read, “Sonam and Anand’s statement read, ‘On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us in this adventure. It’s just the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.” Congratulations! Posted on: November 12, 2022

