A popular French actor converted from Judaism to Catholicism





Gad Elmaleh’s curiosity for the Catholic faith began in childhood, and the Virgin Mary played a big role in his decision. The 51 year old man French actor and comedian Gad Elmaleh recently shared some interesting stories about his conversion to the Catholic faith. Elmaleh, who was born in Morocco, has a large fan base and is particularly popular in the Jewish community in France. He is also known for his relationship with Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, with whom he shares a son called Rafael. According to El Mondo, the comedian will adopt the name of Jean-Marie during his baptism, in honor of the Mother of Christ. who helped draw him to the faith. In fact, he shared with a major French newspaper, Le Figaro, that the Virgin Mary is my most beautiful love. He then recounted how his childhood curiosity led him to a church, which he was not allowed to enter at the time. He explains how seeing a statue of the Virgin Mary made a big impression on him: It wasn’t a vision, just a simple statue, but I was petrified. I started crying and hiding for fear of being discovered by my family, for fear of curses and superstition. I kept it a secret throughout my childhood. The actor recounts his conversion in a new film titled Stay a bit, or Stay a while. As he shared in an interview on LInvit, on France Inter, his parents, who are observant Sephardic Jews, are featured in the film. Although they are not happy with his decision to convert to Catholicism, they support him. Mary is the star of the movie Elmaleh studied theology and also took part in a musical about Saint Bernadette Soubirous, the young saint who claimed that the Blessed Virgin asked her to have a shrine built in her honor in Lourdes. But in the film, which will be released on November 16, the actor describes Mary as the star of the film, and his guide and inspiration. As The Catholic News Agency emphasizes, Elmaleh talks about his conversion saying: It is true that it is a spiritual, religious coming out. There is a lot of mixture of fiction and reality, [but] it’s true that I question myself at 50 years old. It is a search in which I ask myself where, who, when, there is a God, there is no God, adding, the Virgin Mary calls me and protects me. In the video of the interview below, Elmaleh talks about his career and the place of Judaism, Islam. and Catholicism in his life. And with his usual touch of humour, he shared how an interviewer told him that between his mother and the Virgin Mary, there isn’t much room for another woman in his life. And in the few snippets of the film, it’s clear that his parents scold him for his decision, but they have a deep love for their son, perhaps as deep as Elmaleh’s love for the Virgin Mary. As a father of two, the film is fundamentally a love story.





