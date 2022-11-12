Entertainment
Kody Brown: I was only intimate with Christine Out Obligation!
Kody Brown is an A-Hole.
We’re not sure what else to think of the Sister Wives patriarch after witnessing her reaction in recent episodes when Christine finally decided to leave her spiritual wife behind.
Just consider what he tells her about the next episode this Sunday, shall we?
In footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Browns are reunited at Christine’s home after she informed her sister wives last week that she was moving to Utah within a week of her split from Kody.
In preview, Kody interrogates Christine if she told her older children about their failed relationship.
“I think your relationship with your kids is broken because of COVID, not because of me,” Christine told Kody, referring to the latter’s very strict COVID protocols that have left many of his family members feeling unhappy. favored his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.
However, Kody strongly disagrees with this assessment.
“Bull, you tell them. Christine tells them,” Kody says of her ex in a confessional.
He adds:
“She runs to this person, to this person, to this person, to this person to complain about the relationship. She’s been playing games for years. I just call bulls**t. :
Throughout Season 17, Kody played the victim.
He stalked Christine for essentially driving him around, for claiming she was unhappy for years and yet – in his view – for simply dropping the divorce bombshell on him out of nowhere.
Speaking to the women in his life, Kody admits, “I can’t understand why I’m so angry.”
In her confessional, Janelle adds:
” I do not know how to explain it. He just left. He went to a angrier place faster than he ever did.
Kody later attempts to explain his point, likening himself to an “investor who put everything he had into something and it just didn’t work out.”
The correct answer here would be either: yes, sometimes you invest a lot in something and it doesn’t work.
Or…it would be easy for any Sister Wives fan to call BS on Kody here, to wonder how the hell he can think he’s poured anything into his romance with Christine.
In another confessional, Kody then digs himself into a major hole.
A major hole that only a self-centered moron would dig, let’s underline it.
“I was holding his hand. I kissed her. I wasn’t in love,” he actually says in this upcoming episode.
“I was doing it as my duty as a husband. She neither. She stopped loving me years ago.
“Now that we’re here, I’m so upset because this isn’t the breakup of two people. It’s the breakup of a family.
Well, we wonder why Christine would want to leave someone who only acts intimately out of obligation, as opposed to any legitimate feelings.
Also in this episode, Kody will collapse on Christine.
“You never tried to have a very good relationship with these people,” he shouted at Christine, citing his three other wives.
“It makes me sick. Because I sat here with this like, ‘Christine, try to do this.’ You wanted to renegotiate a relationship with me, but you wouldn’t even have a decent one with them.
Appropriately A-Hole, Kody will conclude this rant as follows:
“Man, just the knife in the kidneys all these years! The sacrifices I made to love you. Wasted!”
