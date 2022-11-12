Cardi B’s tribute to Takeoff | Entertainment

Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff following her memorial service.
The 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot in Houston earlier this month and Cardi – who is married to Takeoff’s cousin and Migos bandmate Offset – took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late star.
She wrote: “The lift off of your untimely passing has brought so much pain and heartbreak to so many lives. The impact you have had in this world has been so great and it has been difficult for us to grasp this tragedy. J “I am heartbroken but grateful for all the precious memories we were able to share while you were here with us. It has truly been a nightmare and the pain is beyond compare. The emptiness your brothers feel is unbearable and I pray for you to give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to carry on as they try to come to terms with this loss. I believe angels send signs and sweet dreams to their loved ones for their make sure they watch them and they are fine and happy to send some to your mom. As a Migos fan, it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of you all together, and hear all the songs that changed the music industry, moved ce the culture and lit the clubs. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again, but I know your brothers and your fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you had. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in heaven because you fully deserve it. I know that God has opened the heavenly doors for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff, I’ll love you too 4L afterwards.”
Cardi’s post came after she attended a star-studded memorial service for Takeoff — whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Drake gave a touching eulogy in which he compared himself and Migos to the Rat Pack, while Justin Bieber and Chloe Bailey performed on stage.
Drake called Takeoff ‘forever balanced’ and added: ‘Every time he took his sunglasses off he had this thing about him that I loved – no matter what was going on around us, he was always squinting. but as if his eyes were wide open”. .
Takeoff’s uncle and Migos rapper Quavo said, “Takeoff has been by my side [since childhood], looking at me with those eyes, the same eyes you have as my sister, waiting for me to make the next move, and then you followed right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you could do it right with me.
“You never competed with me. We were always on the same team because you hated playing against me because I always played too hard or too hard.”
An emotional Offset added, “I don’t want to question you God, I just don’t – I just don’t get it. I don’t get you sometimes.”
Takeoff’s mother and siblings also spoke at the memorial service.
