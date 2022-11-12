Action Hero Trailer Features Ayushmann Khurranas Bollywood Thriller





In a career pivot, the Indian star Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the satirical thriller An action herowhere he plays a self-involved movie star who finds himself embroiled in a high-stakes chase plot as soon as one of his films comes out.

In An action heroKhurrana plays Bollywood star Maanav, who may have been involved in a hit-and-run, while Jaideep Ahlawat plays Bhoora, the brother of the man who died in the crash. Bhoora swears revenge and engages Maanav in a chase that takes them from Mumbai to London. The cheated Maanav can’t believe his bad luck as he flees, with the same fans who tripped over themselves to get selfies with him now crying out for his blood. His films are being boycotted – a reference to a real trend that has been seen this year – and crusading primetime news anchors are demanding to know where he is. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY The trailer shows how ignorant some people in the movie industry can be that they only succeed because audiences have paid to watch their work. Bhoora represents the common man and he emphasizes the privilege of Maanav on more than one occasion. For example, when Maanav fails to recognize a man who has a gun pointed at him, Bhoora rolls his eyes and says, “Don’t you recognize anyone? Are we all fucking fools, trying to kill you? » Image via T-Series RELATED: ‘Bhediya’ Trailer Shows Varun Dhawan in Bollywood Comedy Werewolf Ahlawat is outstanding in the trailer, delivering a scenery-chewing performance as the vengeful Bhoora. After a string of bit parts for nearly a decade, he became something of an overnight sensation thanks to a starring role in the acclaimed detective series Prime Video. Paatal Lok. Khurrana, on the other hand, quickly became one of Bollywood’s most bankable young stars after a series of massively successful films centered on taboo subjects – in his hit comedy-dramas he played characters suffering from everything , from premature ejaculation to premature baldness. However, in the post-pandemic era, the three films he has titled – the comedic dramas Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor Gand the political thriller Anek — all underperformed at the box office. An action hero is about as important a creative diversion for Khurrana as the dark comedy thriller Andhadhun It was a few years ago. Andhadhun proved to be one of his biggest hits, both critically and commercially. It will be interesting to see if the public reacts to An action hero in the same way. Realized by Anirudh Iyer and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anand L. Rai, An action hero hits theaters on December 2. You can watch the trailer and check out the poster below, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Image via T-Series

