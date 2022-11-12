Batman actor Kevin Conroy tragically dies at 66

Kevin Conroy attends Wizard World Comic Con Chicago in 2019. (Getty/ Daniel Boczarski)

Gay actor Kevin Conroy, known worldwide as the voice of Batman, has died after being diagnosed with cancer.

The actor died after a short battle with illness, his reps said.

Conroy has voiced Batman in nearly 60 productions and first rose to fame playing the superhero in Batman: The Animated Series between 1992 and 1996.

He was the quintessential voice of the Dark Knight, starring in 15 movies, 15 animated series that spanned nearly 400 episodes, and over 100 hours of television and 24 video games.

He also appeared in live-action Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverses Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event from 2019 to 2020.

Conroy was one of the first openly gay actors to play a superhero.

Earlier this year, he wrote an autobiographical segment for the2022 DC Pride Special Titled Comic Finding Batmanwho detailed his struggles as a gay actor before landing the role.

Kevin Conroy’s story of being an openly gay actor, losing friends to the AIDS crisis, and getting the role of Batman should be seen as everything. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4rbJooJAvu — AtomicDarth (@AtomicDarth) November 11, 2022

In a statement, DC Comics said, “DC is deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and voice of Batman for legions of fans, Kevin Conroy.

“His iconic voice has made Batman real not just through his work in Batman: The Animated Series, but a host of animated features, video games and more.”

“As a tribute to his impact on all of us,” DC said, the annual pride anthology would now be free for all fansadding, “He will be forever missed.”

Heartbroken by the passing of my longtime friend from the early days of our careers, both amazed to find ourselves closely identified with superheroes – the late great Kevin Conroy. Lots of love to Kevin’s family and friends. You are honored, Kevin, and we miss you already. pic.twitter.com/d8v4FjsOZC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) November 11, 2022

Mark Hamill, who worked alongside Conroy to voice the Joker, said: “Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet and I loved him like a brother.

“He really cared about the people around him, his decency showed in everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke to him, my spirits lifted…For several generations he’s been the Batman by Excellency.

“It was one of those perfect scenarios where they had exactly the right guy for the right part, and the world was a better place for it.

“His rhythms and subtleties, his tones and his delivery which all equally helped to inform my

performance. He was the perfect partner, it was such a complementary and creative experience.

“I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.

I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Kevin Conroy. He was kind, talented and brilliant. What a loss, too young. A very sad day. May he rest in peace. — John DiMaggio (@TheJohnDiMaggio) November 11, 2022

Paul Dini, producer of Batman: The Animated Seriessaid: Kevin brought a light with him everywhere, whether it was in the recording booth giving his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or making sure every fan who ever waited for him have a moment with his Batman.

“A hero in every sense of the word. Irreplaceable. Eternal.

In the documentary I Know That Voice, Kevin Conroy tells this unforgettable story of working at a food relief station in Manhattan in the days following 9/11. This is one of my favorite stories he told about the power of his talents. Rest in Peace Mr. Conroy pic.twitter.com/CVb6vLQlEb —Henri Gilbert (@hEnereyG) November 11, 2022

Emmy Award-winning casting director Andrea Romano added: “Kevin was so much more than an actor I had the pleasure of casting and directing, he was a dear friend for over 30 years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries.

“Kevin’s warm heart, deliciously deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

Conroy began his career working in theater after studying at the Juilliard School, and in addition to his work as Batman, he also landed roles in Dynasty, duty tower and Oharaas well as guest roles on series like Cheers, Murphy Brown, Spenser: for rent and Matlock.

Conroy is survived by her husband Vaughn C Williams and her siblings Trisha and Tom Conroy.