



If there’s one actress who deserves her flowers, it’s Arden Cho. Cho is best known for her role as Kira in Teen Wolf. Even though we looked like Teen Wolf catapulted the careers of others, Arden Cho never seemed to receive the same treatment. On the contrary, she has been pushed aside even more and it is sad because she is not only talented but also brilliant. Even with the announcement of the new iteration of Teen WolfCho shared that she would not return because she was be paid less than their white counterparts. Frankly, it looks like they didn’t appreciate what they had and still don’t. The same can be said about Netflix because the streamer canceled Partner path which Cho starred in, but the role Cho is expected to play next is something a little different. Hollywood needs to cast Arden Cho in a romantic comedy ASAP. Although it’s not a new concept, Cho really hasn’t been in many movies. In view of her filmography, she only acted in 7 films including 2 short films. However, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have the experience. At this point, she participated in several television shows, including Teen Wolf, Partner pathand Chicago Mediterranean. Now is the time for Cho to take the leap into something more, and it’s time for Hollywood to get on the show. Maybe it’s just because of my personal recent reading, but I feel like Cho would do great in a book-movie adaptation like she did in Partner track. The last two books I read featured characters of Asian descent and both would make spectacular films. All in all, Arden Cho has such a vibrant personality and she’s beautiful so she would be a real delight as a romantic comedy star. While it might not be exactly in her wheelhouse, I have a feeling she would do an amazing job. Whatever project Cho ends up doing next, I really want to see her succeed and end up putting together a performance that will have the frames for both Teen Wolf and netflix regretting their choices. With the success of other Asian romantic comedies such as boobies rich asian and Always be my maybe, there’s no reason Hollywood shouldn’t ask him to direct one. She is a talented actress, singer and Youtuber. Arden Cho is the whole package and any upcoming rom-com looking for a star should make sure they reach out to their team. What do you think of the cancellation of Netflix Partner path and what role would you like Arden Cho to play next? Let us know in the comments.

