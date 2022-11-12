Drexel survives the late return of Old Dominion





PHILADELPHIA Amari Williams scored 16 points and 11 rebounds as Drexel beat Old Dominion 71-59 on Friday night in the Dragons’ season opener. Against Williams, the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, and his teammates, the Monarchs (1-1) were plagued with fouls and poor shooting much of the night. Ben Stanley scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds for ODU. Coletrane Washington scored 15 points, shooting 4-for-7 from 3-point range, for Drexel. ODU led 21-16 and 25-20, but Luke House made a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining before halftime to give Drexel a 29-28 advantage, and the Dragons led the rest of the game. Washington’s 3-pointer went 63-49 with 5:23 left. You have to be able to get the ball in the basket, simple as that, Monarchs coach Jeff Jones told odusports.com. It wasn’t for lack of effort. We had an advantage in offensive boards, we made fewer turnovers, we had advantages in second-chance points and points in the paint, but we were just able to put the ball in the basket. ODU shot 35.4 percent (23 of 65), including 3 of 12 from 3-point range. Drexel hit 46.8% (22 out of 47). ODU closed 63-59 via a 10-2 run, but the Monarchs couldn’t score again. Drexel has hit 8 of his last 10 free throws. Chaunce Jenkins scored nine points and Imo Essien and Tyreek Scott-Grayson had eight points apiece for ODU. Mekhi Long grabbed six rebounds. Old Dominion return home to Chartway Arena to face Virginia Wesleyan at 7 on Monday night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypress.com/sports/college/old-dominion/vp-sp-odu-drexel-hoops-20221112-nrs3kgyglne2bhmarohmnsnd7i-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos