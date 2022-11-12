Entertainment
Delhi court postpones bail plea order for Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in PMLA case and extends bail
A Delhi court on Friday postponed a reserved order on Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes’ bail plea in an alleged Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The court also extended the bail granted to Jacqueline until Tuesday. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar is also charged in this case.
The court had reserved the order on Thursday after hearing arguments. Special Judge Shailendra Malik postponed Jacqueline Fernandes’ bail plea order until Tuesday. The Court is expected to issue the order at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The court also raised questions about why the agency did not make an arrest during the investigation. The court said the agency arrested some defendants but not others. Why this pick and choose policy? Jacquline’s Counsel lead attorney Siddharth Agarwal and Prashant Patil said the actress cooperated with the investigation and her statement was taped 5 times.
They also maintained that she had not been arrested during the investigation and that an additional indictment had been filed and that she was also a woman. This proposal should not be changed by the court. It has also been argued that she was unaware that the gifts she received were proceeds of crime. In these circumstances, she is entitled to bail.
On the other hand, ED’s lawyer argued that she has tried to flee the country before. She did not cooperate with the investigation. Apart from that, it is economically sound, it can influence the investigation and win the witnesses.
She owned, used and enjoyed the proceeds of crime, ED argued. This is the role of the accused. The investigation is still ongoing, others may arise. ED’s lawyer also argued that she is a foreign national and has roots in Sri Lanka. Her parents live in Bahrain, her brother lives in Australia and her sister is in another country. She can flee if released on bail.
She cannot be released on bail just because the accused is a woman because she did not cooperate with the investigation. Under these circumstances, she cannot be released on bail, ED’s lawyer said.
Previously, she had been granted provisional bail in this case by the trial court. The Enforcement Branch (ED) in its response opposing Jacqueline’s regular bail plea said she never cooperated with the investigation and only made the disclosure when she was confronted with evidence.
Jacqueline was made aware of Sukesh’s criminal history within 10 days of her being introduced to him. She is not an ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and hence high stature and influence, ED mentioned. The Extra Sessions Judge had previously advised ED of Jacqueline’s regular bail application and granted her interim bail until the regular bail application was pending.
On August 17, 2022, an additional charge sheet filed by the Law Enforcement Branch in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against con artist Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi court mentioned the name of the Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as accused. Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by ED on several occasions in this case for investigation purposes.
Attorney Prashant Patil appeared for Jacquline and said she has always cooperated with investigative agencies and attended all summonses to date. She passed on all the information to the best of her ability to the ED. According to ED’s previous roadmap, Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi reviewed and said the actresses got the best models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from Defendant Sukesh.
The ED charge sheet clearly stated that “during the investigation, Jacqueline Fernandez’s statements were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated that she received gifts, namely three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel and two Gucci outfits for sportswear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a multi-colored stone bracelet, two Hermès bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper that she returned.” “According to ED, Sukesh was confronted by Jacqueline on October 20, 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez said that Sukash Chandrasekhar arranged private jet trips and hotel stays for herself on different occasions.
Nora Fatehi’s statements were filed under section 50 of the PMLA, 2002 on September 12, 2021 and October 14, 2021, in which she said she had obtained a booking for a charity event and during the event she received a Gucci bag and an iPhone from Leena Paulose. (Chandrashekhar’s wife). Nora further stated that Leena Paulose called her husband and put the phone on speaker where he thanked her and said they were her fans. She then announced that they would give her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.
The court had scheduled the case for hearing on the arguments relating to the charges in the matter on November 24 and 25. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/headlines/2248415-delhi-court-defers-order-on-bail-plea-of-bollywood-actor-jacqueline-fernandez-in-pmla-case-extends-interim-bail
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Delhi court postpones bail plea order for Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in PMLA case and extends bail
- Volleyball falls to Cornell in four sets, 3-1
- New Giorgio Armani watch for men and women
- Alibaba keeps Singles Day sales secret for the first time
- Funeral homes receive international award for 9th year | News, Sports, Jobs
- Drexel survives the late return of Old Dominion
- Miami International Airports Military Hospitality Hall Needs Volunteers, Donations
- Field equipment for Ukrainian female soldiers surprises Amanpour
- 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal
- Namma Startup Awards Roadshow
- UN Secretary-General: The world has failed strife-torn Myanmar
- Sharifs make key decisions in foreign lands to save corruption money: Imran Khan