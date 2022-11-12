Delhi court postpones bail plea order for Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in PMLA case and extends bail

A Delhi court on Friday postponed a reserved order on Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes’ bail plea in an alleged Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The court also extended the bail granted to Jacqueline until Tuesday. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar is also charged in this case.

The court had reserved the order on Thursday after hearing arguments. Special Judge Shailendra Malik postponed Jacqueline Fernandes’ bail plea order until Tuesday. The Court is expected to issue the order at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The court also raised questions about why the agency did not make an arrest during the investigation. The court said the agency arrested some defendants but not others. Why this pick and choose policy? Jacquline’s Counsel lead attorney Siddharth Agarwal and Prashant Patil said the actress cooperated with the investigation and her statement was taped 5 times.

They also maintained that she had not been arrested during the investigation and that an additional indictment had been filed and that she was also a woman. This proposal should not be changed by the court. It has also been argued that she was unaware that the gifts she received were proceeds of crime. In these circumstances, she is entitled to bail.

On the other hand, ED’s lawyer argued that she has tried to flee the country before. She did not cooperate with the investigation. Apart from that, it is economically sound, it can influence the investigation and win the witnesses.

She owned, used and enjoyed the proceeds of crime, ED argued. This is the role of the accused. The investigation is still ongoing, others may arise. ED’s lawyer also argued that she is a foreign national and has roots in Sri Lanka. Her parents live in Bahrain, her brother lives in Australia and her sister is in another country. She can flee if released on bail.

She cannot be released on bail just because the accused is a woman because she did not cooperate with the investigation. Under these circumstances, she cannot be released on bail, ED’s lawyer said.

Previously, she had been granted provisional bail in this case by the trial court. The Enforcement Branch (ED) in its response opposing Jacqueline’s regular bail plea said she never cooperated with the investigation and only made the disclosure when she was confronted with evidence.

Jacqueline was made aware of Sukesh’s criminal history within 10 days of her being introduced to him. She is not an ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and hence high stature and influence, ED mentioned. The Extra Sessions Judge had previously advised ED of Jacqueline’s regular bail application and granted her interim bail until the regular bail application was pending.

On August 17, 2022, an additional charge sheet filed by the Law Enforcement Branch in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against con artist Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi court mentioned the name of the Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as accused. Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by ED on several occasions in this case for investigation purposes.

Attorney Prashant Patil appeared for Jacquline and said she has always cooperated with investigative agencies and attended all summonses to date. She passed on all the information to the best of her ability to the ED. According to ED’s previous roadmap, Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi reviewed and said the actresses got the best models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from Defendant Sukesh.

The ED charge sheet clearly stated that “during the investigation, Jacqueline Fernandez’s statements were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated that she received gifts, namely three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel and two Gucci outfits for sportswear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a multi-colored stone bracelet, two Hermès bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper that she returned.” “According to ED, Sukesh was confronted by Jacqueline on October 20, 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez said that Sukash Chandrasekhar arranged private jet trips and hotel stays for herself on different occasions.

Nora Fatehi’s statements were filed under section 50 of the PMLA, 2002 on September 12, 2021 and October 14, 2021, in which she said she had obtained a booking for a charity event and during the event she received a Gucci bag and an iPhone from Leena Paulose. (Chandrashekhar’s wife). Nora further stated that Leena Paulose called her husband and put the phone on speaker where he thanked her and said they were her fans. She then announced that they would give her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.

The court had scheduled the case for hearing on the arguments relating to the charges in the matter on November 24 and 25. (ANI)

