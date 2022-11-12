Britney Spears stops posting racy photos to mend relationship with sons – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock Britney Spears doesn’t need to get naked to have a good time, oh no. After months of sharing nude photos and videos of herself on Instagram, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Britney, 40, is finally turning over a new leaf in hopes of mending her two sons’ fractured relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline44 Jayden16 and Sean Preston17. Britney is now making a concerted effort to mend the relationship with her sons. She has refrained from posting what her friends call racy photos and videos on her instagram for two weeks, said a source close to the Hold Me Closer singer. More about Britney Spears In a TVI In an interview that aired on September 2, Jayden blasted her famous mother’s inability to stay dressed on social media, saying, “It’s almost like she has to put something on Instagram to get some attention. It’s been going on for years and years and years, and chances are it’ll never really end, but hopefully for me, maybe she will. At the time, Britney did not stop. In fact, it was quite the opposite. The princess of pop, who was locked up under guardianship for 13 years by her father, Jaime Spears, 70, has posted countless photos and videos of herself with nothing as she frolicked in the sand on vacation and in her bed at home. In all of these posts, Britney had emojis covering her private parts. For the last 35 posts, however, Britney has tamed her diet. Instead of racy and raunchy content, she instead posted meaningful quotes from her favorite poems. She shared footage of herself on her daily morning bike rides at the beach, as well as videos of herself dancing in her living room. In dance videos, Britney’s outfit choices have been daring, but they’re not as dangerous as their counterparts. The source tells us that the people closest to Britney finally managed to reach her. While those around Britney find it wonderful that she’s so proud of her body, they’ve also been able to make her realize why it may be inappropriate for her boys, who only want the best for her, the source said. Everyone knows she’s beautiful, and the people around her understand why, after being locked in her tutelage for so long, she wanted to speak out. Britney is starting to understand why this can make her sons feel a certain way. Her friends believe the change will inspire Jayden and Sean Preston to welcome her back into their lives, the source revealed. She told those around her that if this is the only roadblock, she will do her best to stay in the safe lane and keep her PG page. She really tries to do it because she misses her boys. She wants them to be proud of their mom. Hot Items Currently trendy now



