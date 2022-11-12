More than a show | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

The Creede Repertory Theaters Young Audience Outreach Tour arrives at the Willits Arts Campus on Monday and Tuesday to present a bilingual musical piece to elementary school students in the Roaring Fork Valley.

With a mission to bring high-quality musical theater to rural and underserved communities, YAOT produces an original children’s show for students in grades K-6 that tours the Southwest annually. In its 39th season, YAOT presents a production called Casa Alfonsa, a catchy 50-minute musical that features songs, dance, puppets and powerful messages.

This is the second year that Creede Repertory Theater and TACAW have joined forces to bring YAOT’s educational spectacle to the Valley.

This year, the number of participating schools in the Roaring Fork School District doubled from three to six, including Glenwood Springs Elementary School, Riverview School, Crystal River Elementary School, Two Rivers Community School , Sopris Elementary School and Basalt Elementary School.

More than 450 RFSD students in grades 2-4 will participate in the YAOT program at TACAW during its two days. Art Williams, TACAW’s Education and Community Partnerships Coordinator, believes the field trip has value beyond the performance itself.

One of the reasons partnerships like this with Creede Repertory Theater are so valuable to us is because it’s more than just the performance, its further education, Williams said. A teacher has standards that they have to teach or a curriculum that they try to follow, and on top of all those things, teaching students how to be human is also important and that’s where we feel very lucky to being able to have that structure to teachers to make that happen.

Williams then discussed the story of Casa Alfonsa, highlighting how the show presents a fun and powerful learning experience for students. The play follows a Latino family who own a restaurant, and when beloved chef and grandmother Alfonsa dies, two young cousins ​​are faced with dealing with the emotion of grief while maintaining the family business. afloat.

Casa Alfonsa offers relatable structure, Williams said, and embeds life lessons about emotional regulation in a family context. He mentioned the bilingual aspect of the musicals as important, as well as highlighting a story about Latin American communities.

In addition to the YAOT performance itself, Creede Repertory Theater has developed a mini-teaching guide with lessons ranging from visual art activities to recipes, all aimed at reinforcing learning of the themes presented at Casa Alfonsa.

TACAW sent educational materials to each of the participating RFSD schools so that teachers could continue the dialogue in their classrooms after their field trips.

Williams explained how the educational program with YAOT is part of TACAW’s larger mission to engage Roaring Fork Valley students in the arts, and in particular arts that focus on the social and emotional components of learning, a- he declared.

The arts really present a powerful entry point to talk about the things you don’t get in your language class or your math class, the arts tap into all the different aspects of life, Williams said. So we want people, especially young people in our community, to experience the arts and in doing so, [YAOT] program during the school day, it is much more equitable and accessible for students.

Equitable access to the arts is something Williams is keen to cultivate at TACAW. Williams explained how growing up as a Latino who attended a private school, opportunities to engage in the arts were rare, noting that the arts curriculum at school was limited to choir.

And while some students were involved in extracurricular drama clubs or other extracurricular arts programs, Williams continued, those activities typically require time and money, which unfortunately leaves a very large population out of school. formative experience offered by the arts, he said.

Williams takes this issue of equity into account when he leads arts programs for young people at TACAW.

You know, we can say we were going to bring people to an evening performance for a $10 show or something, but then, can students even come to the performance? Can their families coordinate transportation? Maybe not, Williams said. So this school-based format gives us easier access to young people.

Williams added that through partnerships with organizations such as Creede Repertory Theatre, TACAW is able to foster impactful arts education experiences for local schools free of charge.

They just have to contract the bus and bring their students here, and were able to do the rest, having this really fun and engaging musical performance, Williams said. And then they can go back to their schools and continue to talk about these things in class, it’s an impact that doesn’t just last with performance, it really opens up the conversation.

