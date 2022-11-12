Bollywood director Luv Ranjan faces criminal case for delaying TDS filings | Bombay News

Mumbai Bollywood director Luv Ranjan faces criminal charges under income tax laws for failing to file TDS (withholding tax) of more than 35 lakhs, collected in the 2016-17 financial year from its clients within the stipulated time frame.

The director was summoned by the special court to face criminal proceedings in the case filed by the income tax service (IT). Through Special Prosecutor Amit Munde, the complaint said that in fiscal year 2016-17 corresponding to tax year 2017-18, an amount of 35 02 316 was deducted by Ranjan from his customers, but was not deposited in the State Treasury within the prescribed period.

It is alleged that the details of the TDS deducted and the dates of the deposits were extracted by the agent from the system and this indicates that throughout the year the assessee continued to deduct the TDS on different dates and deposit them at the beyond the due dates.

The delays range from 2 to 10 months, reads the complaint filed by the IT department.

The IT department claimed that when the department asked Ranjan for an explanation, the notice came back unserved. Additionally, when asked to explain the delay, the complaint added that the defendant did not answer properly.

The organization claims that the explanation given by the defendant for his failure to pay the said withholding tax within the prescribed time, does not constitute an excuse or a reasonable cause for the said failure.

The department alleges that the Bollywood manager committed a breach under Section 200 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and Rule 30 of the Income Tax Rules 1962 by failing without reasonable cause to pay the tax so deducted from payments made to various parties. Said failure amounts to an offense punishable under Section 276B read together with Section 278B of the Income Tax Act 1961, the department said.