8 Bollywood Celebrities Who Don’t Hold Indian Passports





Bollywood is inclusive when it comes to models and actors. Some of today’s biggest celebrities, despite not being Indian citizens or having dual nationality, have risen to the top of Bollywood’s list. These celebrities in the city of Bollywood do not hold Indian passports but have over the years captured the hearts of Indians. In this list, you will find major Bollywood stars who do not have an Indian passport. Looked. 1. Katrina Kaif Actress Katrina Kaif is known for her contribution to Indian films. And in recent years, she has also garnered a lot of attention for her contribution to the world of beauty industry. Katrina, although she was born to Kashmiri and British and British parents, does not have an Indian passport. She is a citizen of Hong Kong, where she was born. Also read:Katrina Kaif confesses to having gained 6 kg during the pandemic simply by eating this dish | Curly Tales 2. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, is of British descent. This does not allow Alia Bhatt to hold an Indian passport. She holds a British passport like her mother. Alia Bhatt recently married a top Indian actor, Ranbir Kapoor. The couple even had the chance to have a daughter. 3.Imran Khan Imran Khan is one of those actors who does not have an Indian passport. He was not born in India. Several reports indicate that Imran Khan is still trying to obtain Indian citizenship. 4. Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi is also one of those actors who does not have an Indian passport. She has a Canadian passport and has become one of India’s most famous actresses. She got a lot of attention after performing on various stages and in movies. 5. Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez is another Bollywood celebrity who has been in the spotlight. However, this actor also does not have an Indian passport. She has Sri Lankan nationality. 6. Amy Jackson Amy Jackson is another international actor who has acted in many Indian films. And surely does not hold an Indian passport. She basically holds British citizenship. 7. Kalki Kochlin Kalki Koechlin holds French nationality but has played many important roles in Indian films. Needless to say, she is one of the best in Bollywood. 8. Sunny Leone Sunny Leone is also among the Bollywood stars who do not have an Indian passport. She has Canadian-American citizenship. They are the few Bollywood actors who do not have an Indian passport. Cover image courtesy: Instagram/Sunny Leone/Nora Fatehi

