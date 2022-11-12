Entertainment
Kevin Conroy, beloved Batman voice actor, dies at 66
ACTOR Kevin Conroy, who was best known for voicing Batman in animated films, TV shows and video games, has died aged 66.
The actor died Thursday after a short battle with cancer, according to an official press release.
Kevin was so much more than an actor I had the pleasure of casting and directing, he was a dear friend for over 30 years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no bounds, said the director Casting Andrea Romano in the press release.
Kevin’s warm heart, deliciously deep laugh, and pure love of life will be with me forever.
Conroy began his work as a Dark Knight in the 1990s with Batman: The Animated Series. This led to him doing Batman voice work for countless other shows and becoming a beloved figure in the comic book world. He also played Batman for the popular video games Batman: Arkham and Injustice.
Conroys costar Mark Hamill, who played the Joker on Batman: The Animated Series, also shared a statement: Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet and I loved him like a brother. He genuinely cared about the people around him, his decency shone through in everything he did. Every time I saw him or talked to him, my spirits lifted.
Conroy will be greatly missed by comic book fans, animation enthusiasts, and anyone who grew up with Conroys serious deliveries, calling him their Batman.
Conroy is survived by her husband Vaughn C. Williams, her sister Trisha Conroy and her brother Tom Conroy. Agencies
