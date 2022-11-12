The rejection that prompted Reese Witherspoon to become Hollywood’s 366 million superwoman

She was an acclaimed Hollywood star with a string of commercial successes and an Oscar win to her name.

But as she entered her thirties, Reese Witherspoon, like so many actresses before her, found that the work dried up and became increasingly discouraged by the “terrible” scripts sent to her.

She later recalled thinking, ‘Oh, is this where we are? Are you fighting to be a silly comedy girlfriend? Why?’

So she took the advice of her mother Betty, “a strong, smart southern woman,” who always said, “If you want something done, honey, do it yourself,” and founded her own company. production to give better roles to women.

Fast forward a decade and the mother of three is now a major player in the industry and last year was named the richest actress in the world with a fortune of 366 million.

Analyzing his remarkable turnaround in You magazine today, industry expert Ian Nathan, former editor of Empire magazine, said: “He’s the optimal operator in Hollywood. She has reached an extraordinary level of producer power. But she is still playing and, on the contrary, her game is getting better and better.

“She takes white bread roles with a sense of reality and adds a little commentary. In Hollywood history, many actresses have tried to break through like this, but very few have succeeded.

The first two projects for Pacific Standard, the company she founded in 2012, were Gone Girl and Wild.

Between them, they were nominated for three Oscars and made $420 million at the box office. The company morphed into Hello Sunshine, then made the HBO hit Big Little Lies.

The company sold for 760 million last year, earning Witherspoon, now 46.340 million for his part. She also has a successful clothing line, Draper James.

Tom Harrington of Enders Analysis told You magazine, “Reese took it to another level”.

“It strikes business deals, produces shows with purpose, expands internationally, and gets close to a billion in investments just because of its name.”