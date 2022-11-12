Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover confirm the arrival of their daughter and name her Devi | Bollywood





Bipasha Basu gave birth to her first child, a baby girl. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover had announced the pregnancy in August this year by sharing a photo from a maternity photo shoot. Bipasha took to Instagram to share the news and reveal her daughter’s name. Read also : Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of bare baby bump and poses cozy with Karan Singh Grover Sharing a photo of her daughter’s feet, Bipasha wrote the baby’s date of birth: 12.11.2022 and revealed her name: Devi Basu Singh Grover. “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings from Ma is here now and it is divine,” she wrote. Sophie Choudry wrote, Best best best news ever!! So happy for you guys!!!!! God bless your little angel. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha Basu shared that she and Karan had tried having a baby before the Covid-19 pandemic, but they gave up on the idea after the pandemic hit. In 2021 we decided to try again, and God was good we designed, she said. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bipasha also recalled the moment she learned of her pregnancy and said, “It was a very emotional day. I remember Karan and I ran to my mum as we were, she was the first person I wanted to talk to. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that Karan and I had a baby. I always believed we would, and it happened. I am more than grateful for that. Karan and Bipasha were married on April 30, 2016. They fell in love while filming their 2015 film Alone. Recently, Bipasha had revealed that she was bedridden. Sharing a photo of herself cuddled up in bed, the actor wrote on Instagram, Bed rest isn’t fun when you have so much work to do before baby arrives. Telling me to just relax, just relax. Speaking about the difficulties she faced during pregnancy, Bipasha told Harper’s Bazaar in a recent interview, “The first few months of my pregnancy were extremely difficult. People talk about morning sickness, I was sick all day. Either I was on my bed or in the toilet. I could barely eat and I had lost a lot of weight. It was only after a few months that I felt that horrible wave of sickness subside. I didn’t have intense cravings, my body isn’t wired like that.Although in small bursts I would crave salty and be repelled by anything sweet.Which was a change since normally my sweet tooth is working at overdrive. But alas, that’s clearly not what the baby wants. Bipasha and Karan announced they were having a baby in August this year and wrote along with their photos from a maternity shoot, New Hour, New Phase, New Light adds another unique tint to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than before. We started this life individually then we met and from there we were two. Too much love for just two seemed a little unfair to us…so soon we who were once two will become three.”

