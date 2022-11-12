Kevin Conroy, who gave voice to Batman for 3 decades, dies at 66





Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades in nearly three dozen TV shows, movies and video games, died Thursday in Manhattan. He was 66 years old. Her death, from bowel cancer in a hospital, was confirmed by her husband, Vaughn C. Williams. Without ever showing his face, Mr. Conroy has spent more time playing Batman than any actor who has donned the on-screen characters’ signature cape and mask. His distinctly deep, raspy voice has helped define the character in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 movies, 15 animated series spanning nearly 400 episodes, and two dozen video games. according to DC Comics. I was very lucky to have Batman, because he’s a character that just evolved, Conroy told The New York Times in 2016. He’s just a character where you can ride that wave from 24 years. Keeping it alive, keeping it from getting dark and boring and brooding, that’s the challenge. Mr Williams, who was married to Mr Conroy for around 10 years, said: “It looked to me like he was Batman. He had a troubled start in life and struggled with negative ailments, but he turned that into incredible personal strength.

Although not a comic book fan, Mr. Conroy landed the lead role in Batman: The Animated Series after the show’s producers, unimpressed by the more than 500 other actors who had auditioned, were transfixed by the seriousness that Mr. Conroy brought, Alan Burnett, writer and producer of the series, told The Times. The show premiered on the Fox Kids network in 1992. It’s such fun as an actor to bite your teeth into, Mr. Conroy said of the role. Calling it animation doesn’t do it justice. It sounds more like mythology.

Mark Hamill, who played the Joker opposite Mr. Conroys Batman, said in a statement that Mr. Conroy was the perfect match and loved him like a brother. Kevin was perfection, Mr. Hamill said. For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they had exactly the right person for the right part, and the world was a better place for it.

Kevin Conroy was born in Westbury, NY, on Long Island on November 30, 1955, and grew up in Westport, Conn. The youngest of Thomas and Patricia Conroy’s four children, he grew up in a strict Irish Catholic family that split when he was 15 after the alcoholism of his father, a Pan American World Airlines executive, drove his mother. He finished high school early while living with friends and said he felt most at home when he was on stage performing in school plays. At 17, he received a scholarship to Juilliard, where he began to hone his acting skills. He shared an apartment with Robin Williams. Mr. Conroy began his career in theater in New York and at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego, according to DC Comics. He enjoyed success at the end of the 1980s, first on Broadway then on Broadway, in Eastern Standard, a comedy with serious accents, in which he played a television producer secretly living with AIDS. I’ve been to so many funerals that I felt such a sense of obligation to get it right, Mr Conroy told The Times. For a moment alone on stage, he would collapse. Every night I cried, feeling all the pain, he recalls. I couldn’t feel it. It was a cry of, Look what’s happening to us! To help! After splitting that time between New York and Los Angeles for several years and flipping houses to supplement his income, Mr. Conroy moved to New York full-time in 2000, traveling to Southern California when work actor called it.

Despite his troubled childhood, Mr Conroy said he made peace with his parents in their later years. In addition to her husband, Mr. Conroy is survived by a sister, Trisha Conroy, and a brother, Tom. Even in recent years, Mr. Conroy’s commitment to Batman has never wavered. In 2019, he appeared as Bruce Wayne, Batman’s alter ego, in Crisis on Infinite Earths, a five-part live-action crossover story spanning episodes from multiple series on The CW Network. And earlier this year, he shared his own story in the nine pages in search of batman, which was included in the DC Pride anthology. In it, he talked about how much the voice of the Caped Crusader meant to him. Like Batman, Mr. Conroy said, he had become adept at concealing parts of himself. Growing up as a gay son in a religious family, he said, was something he finally started to struggle with during his audition for Batman: The Animated Series. I started talking, and a voice that I didn’t recognize came out, he recalls. It was a harsh, hoarse growl. It seemed to roar from 30 years of frustration, confusion, denial, love, nostalgia. I felt Batman rising, he said, from deep within me. Georges Gene Gustines contributed report.

