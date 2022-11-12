View Photos – Hollywood Life









Cardi B and Gap came to pay homage to To take off at the State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11. The pair were both on hand to pay their respects to the late rapper, after he was killed aged 28 on November 1. Rapper Bodak Yellow and her husband, both 30, were seen. in the first photos of the event looking extremely grim. In a photo posted on Twitter, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi wore oversized sunglasses as she sat next to Offset, who also wore sunglasses at the memorial. Both wore black from head to toe. On another photo published on the platform, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi was seen walking around the arena with a bodyguard as she clutched a small purse. She wore her long hair around her shoulders and finished the gloomy look with a dramatic blue manicure and black stilettos. During the services, Offset was visibly subdued as he took to the podium in a music video. [Takeoff] changed the culture of music forever, he said, holding back tears. Lord, give us a little strength. Just give us a little strength. I don't want to question you, my God, but I just don't understand. I don't understand you sometimes. And I believe in you, Father. Following Takeoffs' death, Offset paid tribute to the late rapper by changing his profile picture on instagram to a photo of him, but remained silent. Cardi also paid tribute to her husband's former bandmate by retweet a video of complex music from Takeoff talking about a touching gift that Offset and Quavo he gave him. My guys gave me this ring, Takeoff said in the video. It will always stay with me too. I will never take it off. Takeoffs' sudden and tragic death came after months of speculation that Migos broke up after Offset unfollowing his two bandmates, who are his cousins, on Instagram. Quavo and Takeoff released a collaborative record without Ric Flair Drip star in early October called Only designed for Infinity Links. Quavo had also hinted at the split in an October interview with the Big Facts podcast. It ain't got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no [Quality Control Music], nothing. It has something to do with the three brothers. And damn it, that's what it is. Right now, we're going to be the duo until time dictates, he said.



Following Takeoffs' passing, a number of stars took to their social media to pay their respects, including Beyonce and Duck. Drake, who toured with Migos on an extensive world tour, shared that he wanted to remember the good times he had with the late star. I have the fondest memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch, he wrote on Instagram. That's what I'm going to focus on for now. Rest easy, space man. Take. After the death of the rappers, the mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner also promised to bring the person who shot him to justice. I want to extend my condolences to Takeoff's mom, all of Takeoff's family members, families and friends, he said at a press conference. It doesn't matter how famous you are. Anyone who loses their life is a life lost and there are family members and friends who suffer. The Harris County Medical Examiner announced that he died of penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso in the arm, and his death would have been a homicide.

