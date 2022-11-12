5 Bollywood movies to watch with your kid on Children’s Day

New Delhi: Children’s Day is approaching and you have to get ready to spend the day with your little ones. It is a special day dedicated to children and is marked as the birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

On this day you can also watch exciting movies with your child and make the day special for him. Here are some Bollywood movies you can watch:

1. Taare Zameen By:

Ishaan, the film’s protagonist, is a young child who is frequently berated by his parents and teachers for not doing well in school and showing no interest in it. His parents are forced to enroll him in boarding school due to his school’s persistent complaints and declining grades. Ishaan’s father makes him go to boarding school even though he doesn’t want to.

Ishaan, however, was good at painting and had no limits to his imagination. But Ishaan also quit painting after learning that he would be attending boarding school. There is also no progress in him there, much to the dismay of his parents. Later, with the help of Nikumbh sir, Ishaan’s parents learn that he has dyslexia and needs special education.

Ishaan gradually befriends Nikumbh sir through his encouragement, advice, and playfulness. Ishaan finally returns to painting, and he also excels in his studies.

A scene from the movie – Taare Zameen Par (Image source: twitter)

2. Koi Mil Gaya:

The novel’s protagonist is Rohit, who is physically an adult but mentally still a child. He endures a lot of humiliation as boys in his age group laugh at his abnormalities. But the other kids he goes to school with really like him. Rohit’s mother keeps encouraging him, telling him that he will definitely have a good day and that everything will be better.

One day, Rohit accidentally presses several keys while tinkering with his father’s computer. He displays the same to his friend Nisha while completely unaware of what he was doing.

A storm is unleashed as a result, and a UFO carrying aliens appears. Unfortunately, one of them ends up getting lost in the woods.

The alien meets Rohit and Nisha, who are fascinated by it. They take him home, give him the name “Jadoo” and save him from the forest. Jadoo in turn blesses Rohit with his supernatural powers and Rohit’s life changes forever.

A photo of a scene from Koi Mil Gaya (Image source: Twitter)

3. Bhootnath:

This is the story of a family that has just moved into a new house. It’s a huge mansion, but it’s said to be haunted by the spirit of the owner. Mind, Kailash Nath despises anyone who comes to stay at his house and similarly didn’t want Banku and his family to stay there as well. Banku, being a notorious and fun-loving child, hears about the rumors at school and asks his mother about ghosts. His mother tells him that ghosts don’t exist, only angels exist.

One evening, Banku goes to get some ice cream from the fridge and strange things happen. While intrigued by it all, he also sees the spirit of Kailash Nath. Frightened by the presence of a stranger suddenly, he tries to hide. Kailash Nath tries to scare him by saying he is a ghost, but Banku in turn says ghosts don’t exist but angels do.

They argue for a while and much to the mind’s surprise, Banku isn’t scared of him at all. Little by little, they become friends and they spend beautiful days together.

An image of the Bhootnath scene (Image source: Twitter)

4. Stanley Ka Dabba:

If it weren’t for the grumpy, selfish instructors who insist on sharing their lunch, little Stanley and his classmates would be having a blast at school. When the Hindi instructor (Amole Gupte) asks Stanley to buy his own box of tiffins, which he never does, or to stop going to school, life becomes even more difficult.

A photo of Stanley Ka Dabba (Image source: Twitter)

5. I am Kalam:

It is the story of Chotu, a young child who comes from a low-income household and works as a child laborer in a roadside cafe (aka dhaba). Despite the hardships in his life, he is a contented youngster with a simple ambition to become someone like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Chotu, the main character, is sent to a dhaba to work and support the family. Here he befriends the royal heir of the same age, Rannvijay, who owns a beach resort nearby. Chotu has an extraordinary passion for information and education, and he dreams of dressing like Rannvijay and going to school in a tie and uniform.

A chance encounter with the Dr. Kalam Salute March and Republic Day Parade ensues. He finds out about the president out of curiosity and decides to become someone like him right away and he starts referring to himself as Kalam after that.